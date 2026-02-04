Precisely Makes Street Data AI-Ready with Release of StreetPro Discover

New data enrichment product is purpose-built to remove the technical barriers associated with using street data in AI-driven workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today announced StreetPro™ Discover , a new dataset designed to help organizations unlock the value of street data for conversational AI systems. StreetPro Discover transforms traditionally complex street attributes into trusted, human-readable text that can be easily understood, queried, and used by LLMs and other AI-driven analytics. This release builds on the value Precisely delivers to organizations seeking ROI from their AI investments through Agentic-Ready Data.

According to the recently published 2026 State of Data Integrity and AI Readiness report, 96% of data leaders say their organizations invest in location intelligence and third-party data enrichment to add context to AI initiatives. However, 31% say compatibility with other data and software, including LLMs, is a top challenge.

Location data supports high-stakes decisions in product delivery, risk assessment, and urban development, but street datasets often rely on vague fields, numeric codes, and complex attributes that can be confusing and slow AI adoption. StreetPro Discover translates this data into clear, searchable text, so team members can ask LLMs plain-language questions and get accurate, easy-to-understand answers quickly.

Built for conversational and AI-driven analysis, StreetPro Discover reduces time spent on manual processes and dependence on spatial analytics expertise. It delivers a rich set of interlinked street attributes, enabling organizations to apply deeper street-level context across use cases, including:

Site selection & market planning – Identify high-potential locations using street and traffic context

– Identify high-potential locations using street and traffic context Delivery logistics & routing intelligence – Improve last-mile outcomes with clearer street-level insight

– Improve last-mile outcomes with clearer street-level insight Infrastructure investment & urban planning – Support smarter planning with trusted, street-level visibility

– Support smarter planning with trusted, street-level visibility Risk assessment & underwriting – Incorporate street and traffic attributes into location-based evaluation workflows

When paired with Data Link for TomTom , which pre-links TomTom's authoritative map and street data to datasets from Precisely and other leading data providers, StreetPro Discover offers additional value. Together, they unlock address-level insights by linking street segment intelligence to a broader ecosystem of enrichment attributes associated with addresses, including property details, place information, demographics, and risk indicators.

"As enterprises move to operationalize AI, the challenge isn't just the technology itself, but also ensuring the data behind it is accurate, consistent, and contextual," said Dan Adams, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Enrichment at Precisely. "Built for AI-driven workstreams, StreetPro Discover delivers Agentic-Ready Data by transforming complex street segment data into trusted, enriched intelligence that both people and AI systems can understand."

To learn more about StreetPro Discover, visit the StreetPro Discover in the Precisely Data Guide: https://www.precisely.com/data-guide/products/streetpro-discover/ .

