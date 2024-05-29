Precisely Achieves FedRAMP® In Process Status for its Data Integrity Suite Data Governance Service

Underscores commitment to fueling the U.S. government sector with trusted data for smarter, more transparent, and efficient decision-making

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it has officially received In Process designation for the Data Governance service of the Precisely Data Integrity Suite. The status demonstrates the company's commitment to bringing its data integrity capabilities to the public sector as it actively works toward Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization, with its leading data governance solution now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

FedRAMP, established in 2011, is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. It enables the federal government to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating more transparent standards and processes and allowing agencies to leverage security authorizations on a government-wide scale.

Research from the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) highlights the growing importance of data integrity within state government, with data management and analytics consistently represented in the top ten priorities for CIOs over the past 8 years - alongside an increasing appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and the delivery of improved digital services. Despite this, 69% of respondents still describe their data governance strategies as being in the beginning stages.

A data governance program, as part of a robust data integrity strategy, ensures that organizations can easily find, understand, trust, and leverage critical data – leading to more accurate and informed decisions and reporting. With a well-planned data governance approach, organizations can maximize their data to its fullest potential and accelerate important modernization and mission critical data initiatives.

The Data Governance service is just one of seven interoperable services available in the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, designed to seamlessly work together to build value at each step of the data integrity journey. The Precisely Data Integrity Suite ensures organizations have the trusted data needed to fuel decisions, allowing them to break down data silos, detect issues before they can impact systems downstream, deliver the highest-quality data, uncover new relationships, and enrich data for added context.

"With the rise of advanced analytics and AI adoption, it's never been a more important time for government agencies to ensure they are making confident decisions based on accurate, consistent, and contextual data," said Emily Washington, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Precisely. "This milestone with FedRAMP allows Precisely to accelerate robust data governance programs across federal and state government agencies, helping them to effectively address compliance risk, overcome data quality challenges, and enhance collaboration across both technical and non-technical personnel."

Learn more about how Precisely empowers federal and state government agencies to gain a stronger understanding of constituents, boost data governance strategy, capitalize on critical funding opportunities, and modernize processes to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies.

Precisely will be at the AWS Summit Washington DC from June 26-27 to share their expertise in harnessing data integrity for the public sector.

