Precisely Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software, 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass. , Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software, 2024* report. The in-depth assessment highlights the strengths of the Precisely Data Integrity Suite in meeting data intelligence needs with accurate, consistent, and contextual data.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Precisely's data intelligence platform is built on a shared data catalog that natively harvests metadata from all services in the Data Integrity Suite. This enables greater data intelligence without expensive or time-consuming data integration configurations." The report also noted, "The suite's modular design allows customers to select needed capabilities, offering customers flexibility and scale in their data intelligence platform. One of the key differentiators for Precisely is its geospatial data management capabilities, covering address cleansing and standardization as well as location-based data enrichment and analytics." The report also noted, "Precisely utilizes AI to automatically assess and enhance data quality throughout the platform, employing machine learning algorithms for anomaly detection, data cleansing, and data integrity scoring."

IDC defines a data intelligence software platform as one product that includes data definition, profiling, quality, lineage, cataloging, and stewardship (governance) capabilities. The IDC MarketScape evaluated 13 vendors based on capabilities and strategies that align with customer requirements.

"As data demands and regulations continue to evolve, Precisely is enabling organizations to gain comprehensive control over their data landscape and have confidence in the outcomes of their advanced analytics and AI initiatives," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer, Precisely. "We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape confirms the value our single platform approach brings, providing unmatched flexibility and expertise to fit the needs of any company's data journey."

The Precisely Data Integrity Suite, which relies on the Data Integrity Foundation to drive its interoperable set of SaaS services, provides comprehensive visibility into data intelligence, AI-enhanced data governance and quality, scalable support of hybrid environments, and unique geospatial capabilities.

