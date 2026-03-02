Precision Biologics' development of monoclonal antibodies against tumor-specific targets in cancer to be focus of presentation at the Festival of Biologics USA, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA, March 4-5, 2026

BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biologics, Inc. CEO Philip M. Arlen, MD, discusses discovery and development of tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAb) in "Discovery and Development of Monoclonal Antibodies Targeting Tumor Specific Neoepitopes" at the Festival of Biologics USA, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA, March 4-5, 2026.

"What is unique about our monoclonal antibodies (mAb) is that their targets are found on a broad variety of human solid tumors but not on most healthy tissue. Most anticancer drugs target proteins overexpressed on tumor tissue but also expressed in lower levels on normal tissue. Creating anticancer drugs that are not only sensitive, but specific to the tumor provides an opportunity to develop effective therapy with fewer side effects."

"We're expanding awareness in the scientific community of these cancer-specific targets that Precision Biologics drugs can recognize that are found on various human cancers," said Dr. Arlen.

Here are details of the presentation:

Title :

"Discovery and Development of Monoclonal Antibodies Targeting Tumor Specific Neoepitopes"

Date/Time :

March 5, 2026 – Day 2, 12:20pm – Armed Antibodies Session

Place :

Festival of Biologics USA, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

Speaker :

Philip M. Arlen, M.D., President & CEO, Precision Biologics, Inc.

