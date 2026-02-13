Precision Biologics' New PB-223 ADC Targeting Multiple Cancer Types to Be Highlighted in Keynote at 6th ACE Drug Discovery Summit

Precision Biologics

Feb 13, 2026, 09:18 ET

London, UK - February 19, 2026

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biologics, Inc. CEO Philip M. Arlen, MD gives a Keynote presentation describing in vitro and in vivo efficacy of its novel tumor-specific antibody-drug-conjugate PB-223 ADC (PB-vcMMAE-5).  Recent tumor killing data showing specific non-toxic anti-tumor activity in several human cancer types expressing truncated core 2 O-glycans will be reported in  "PB-223, A Novel Antibody Drug Conjugate Targeting Truncated Core-2 glycans in Solid Tumors", at the 6th Ace Drug Discovery Summit, The Insurance Hall, London, UK, February 18-19, 2026.

"The exquisite sensitivity and specificity of our recently developed mAb enables maximum anti-tumor response to our PB-223 ADC with minimal toxicity in the preclinical animal studies. The target is found on a broad variety of human solid tumors but not on healthy tissue, suggesting a strong rationale to move this drug into clinical trials."

"We're excited to discuss PB-223 ADC with the scientific community, to share compelling preclinical data with several human tumor types, showing animal xenograph human tumor models resulting in complete tumor eradication with minimal toxicity observed in  blood and tissue analysis," he went on to say.  Although some preliminary data was shown on posters at SITC (Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer) and AACR-Ovarian (American Association for Cancer Research, Ovarian Cancer) meetings, this is the first public talk presenting and explaining the full data in person. 

Here are details of the presentation:

Title:

 "PB-223, A Novel Antibody Drug Conjugate Targeting Truncated Core-2 glycans in Solid Tumors"

Date/Time:   

Thursday, February 19, 12:00pm – 12:30pm – Day 2 - Presentation no. 15

Place:

6th ACE Drug Discovery Summit, The Insurance Hall, 20-21 Aldermanbury, London, UK

Keynote Speaker:

Philip Arlen, President & CEO, Precision Biologics, Inc.

