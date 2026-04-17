Precision Biologics to Reveal New AML Target for CAR-NK at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 19th, 2026

BETHESDA, Md., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biologics, Inc. announces a new target in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) for CAR-NK therapy. Recent data for several human AML subtypes expressing truncated core 1 O-glycans will be presented in a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 19th, 2026, in San Diego, CA, USA.

Poster title: NEO-201-recognized truncated Core 1 O-glycans represent a new target for CAR-NK therapy in AML

Presentation of the poster will be made in person on the following date and location:

Sunday, April 19th, 2:00pm – 5:00pm PT

San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA, USA

Exhibit Hall

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Alternative Cell Type and in Situ Cell Therapies

Location: Poster Section 7

Poster Board Number: 7

Poster Number: 133

Abstract Number: 7933 (published in Cancer Research: https://aacrjournals.org/cancerres/article/86/7_Supplement/133/775907/Abstract-133-NEO-201-recognized-truncated-Core-1-O?searchresult=1)

BACKGROUND:

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) continues to have poor long-term outcomes, particularly in high-risk and relapsed/refractory disease. Progress in AML immunotherapy has been hindered by the scarcity of antigens selectively expressed on leukemic cells while sparing hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs).

Recent data to be presented for the first time at AACR, clearly identifies truncated Core 1 O-glycans recognized by NEO-201 as a novel AML-associated antigen present across multiple subtypes and largely absent from early hematopoietic progenitors. The potent antileukemic activity of NEO-201CAR NK cells in preclinical systems highlights the promise of this approach and sets the stage for advancing truncated Core 1 O-glycan-directed Cellular therapies into translational and clinical development.

"What was surprising to us was this novel target originally was discovered in solid tumors not healthy tissue, but its expression is also found in hematologic cancers. This provides the basis of targeting this specific glycan when developing cellular therapies for the treatment of refractory leukemias" said Dr. Philip M. Arlen, of Precision Biologics, Inc.

With a 5-year relative survival of only 32.9% from 2015 – 2021, it's estimated that in the US in 2025 AML claimed about 22,000 new cases, with over 11,000 deaths. (seer.cancer.gov)

About Precision Biologics

Founded in 2012, Precision Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology corporation focused on developing therapeutic and diagnostic products for the detection and treatment of cancer. The company's antibody drug candidates and diagnostics are designed to detect and target the tumor with minimal damage to healthy cells. Precision Biologics is uniquely positioned to create innovative therapeutics through the use of proprietary cancer vaccines, several of which have demonstrated success in human trials. By marrying this platform with today's breakthrough technologies, the company is developing antibody therapeutics that could change the way we detect and treat cancer. For more information on Precision Biologics, please visit http://www.precision-biologics.com/.

SOURCE Precision Biologics