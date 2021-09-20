Precision Coating Announces Merger with N2 Biomedical to Expand Medical Coatings Platform

HUDSON, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Coating, a leading medical coatings service provider to interventional, orthopedic, and advanced surgical markets, is pleased to announce a merger with N2 Biomedical, a Bedford, MA-based company. N2 Biomedical, an Ampersand Capital Partners portfolio company, provides nano-engineered surface treatment and coating services to the medical device industry with its low-temperature Ion Implantation Surface Treatments and Ion Beam Assisted Deposition (IBAD) technologies.

"We are very excited to add N2's technologies and people to Precision Coating. N2 extends our coating platform technologies in ways that enhance our value proposition for customers. This is particularly true in orthopedics, where we can now offer engineered coating solutions across both instruments and implants," said Bill Ellerkamp, President of Precision Coating. "The two companies have a great deal of complementarity between market focus, customer overlap, product functional properties, and operational execution, not to mention geographic proximity."

Also, we are pleased to welcome Keith Edwards, CEO of N2, and Heidi DeGrazia, CFO of N2, to the Precision Coating executive leadership team. "The Precision Coating – N2 Biomedical merger pairs two firms with long histories of technology innovation, exceptional quality, continuous improvement, and a focus on supply performance," commented Keith Edwards. "Together we will excel as a trusted partner to the medical device community."

About Precision Coating

For over 50 years, Precision Coating has collaborated with medtech partners to realize their product design and manufacturing goals by providing highly engineered coating and specialized finishing services. Among the portfolio of medical coatings and application solutions, GlideLine™ and InfiNiTiCoat™ coatings comprise the broadest offering of applied fluoropolymer (PTFE) coatings for interventional and advanced surgical devices, and the patented MICRALOX® portfolio is the recognized standard for superior aluminum anodizing finishes for barrier properties, corrosion resistance, and extended product life cycles, targeting orthopedic and advanced surgical instruments. Precision Coating partners with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. The company operates facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Costa Rica, and serves customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support. Additional information about Precision Coating is available at www.precisioncoating.com.

About N2 Biomedical

Established in 2013, N2 provides coating and surface treatment development and application services for implantable and other medical devices utilized in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other healthcare end-markets. N2 is ISO 13485 certified, FDA GMP compliant, and operates in a 27,000-square-foot facility with laboratory, manufacturing, and cleanroom space to service all customer and regulatory requirements. The company leverages its proprietary processes and equipment to provide customized solutions that enhance the characteristics of various materials in critical applications, including lubricity, infection resistance, biocompatibility and tissue integration, and wear and corrosion resistance. Additional information about N2 Biomedical is available at www.n2bio.com .

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle-market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners

Related Links

www.ampersandventures.com

