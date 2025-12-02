Resideo Announces Sale of Grid Services Demand Response Business to EnergyHub

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential end-markets, today announced that it sold its Grid Services demand response business, that primarily caters to utility clients, to EnergyHub, a leading provider of grid-edge flexibility solutions. This divestiture will enable Resideo to better focus on its core strategy to be a leader in residential controls and sensing products serving its professional contractor and integrator customer base. After the transaction, Resideo will continue to be able to control and maintain energy loads in the home through integrations between its thermostats and other products and third-party demand response platforms.

Resideo Grid Services (PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.)

EnergyHub's platform is trusted by more than 120 utilities, which collectively serve more than 55 million customers. The acquisition of Resideo Grid Services scales EnergyHub's ability to help utilities manage connected devices including thermostats, electric vehicles, and batteries from a single Edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS), supporting reliable, affordable service for every utility customer.

Dave Oberholzer, General Manager at Resideo Grid Services, said, "I am extremely proud of the innovation, customer partnerships, and strong reputation our Grid Services team has built. By joining forces with EnergyHub, we will be able to offer our utility clients a broader ecosystem of DERs and leverage our winning platforms and talented team to accelerate the transition to a carbon-free grid."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This divestiture has no material impact on Resideo's 2025 financial outlook that was provided on November 5, 2025.

Resideo intends to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes in accordance with its previously stated capital allocation priorities.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. We are a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security products markets. Our solutions and services can be found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions of new devices sold annually. For more information about Resideo and our trusted, well-established brands including First Alert, Honeywell Home, BRK, Control4, and others, visit www.resideo.com .

About Resideo Grid Services

Resideo Grid Services is a leader in demand response aggregation and program management, helping utilities and energy retailers manage grid demand with precision and efficiency. Since 2012, our team has been providing innovative solutions to reduce peak demand, optimize load flexibility, and support utility programs nationwide. Resideo currently manages or participates in nearly 300 U.S. utility demand management programs and engages in six wholesale energy markets.

The Honeywell Home trademark is used under a long-term license from Honeywell International Inc. As such, Honeywell cannot validate or deny the claims made in this release.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is the leading grid-edge DERMS provider. Utilities rely on EnergyHub's DERMS platform to manage all distributed energy resources to serve grid and market objectives. EnergyHub works with over 120 utilities in North America to manage more than 2.5 GW of dispatchable flexible capacity. We empower utilities and their customers to create a clean, distributed energy future. EnergyHub is a subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM). For more information, visit www.energyhub.com .

