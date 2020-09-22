Precision Digital Health Enters into Partnership with Datavant to Enable Real-World Data Linkages within SUMMA Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Digital Health (PDH) today announced a strategic partnership enabling PDH to use Datavant's data linking technology within their SUMMA platform. SUMMA is a cutting-edge Real-World Evidence (RWE) platform that enables life science companies and CROs to integrate and link patient data to support regulatory-compliant research.

This partnership will enable SUMMA to support data flows including de-identified real-world data sourced from Datavant's open ecosystem. SUMMA now has the ability to link client data from multiple sources, including real world, clinical trials and device data. This integrated solution gives life sciences customers an off-the-shelf system to rapidly ingest, process, and analyze a patient's longitudinal journey.

"The ability to seamlessly integrate de-identified real-world data enables life sciences companies to more easily analyze and understand their results," said Jason LaBonte, Chief Strategy Officer at Datavant. "This partnership will accelerate the pace at which life science companies can ingest and analyze proprietary or third-party data, in turn expediting the clinical and commercial development process and the speed of therapies to market."

"We are thrilled to partner with Datavant to expand these innovative solutions for our customers," said Thomas Wells, CEO at PDH. "Complaint data linking enables our clients to better understand and analyze disparate data sources, allowing them to perform more efficient and streamlined clinical research. SUMMA, equipped with this privacy-preserving linking capability, represents a leap forward for the use of real-world data in the clinical setting."

About Precision Digital Health:

Precision Digital Health (PDH) is a Life Science/Healthcare technology software development and solutions company, that has deep roots in the development of next generation products for clinical research and clinical trials. Our "next generation" platform, SUMMA is purpose built with configurable data pipelines to provide a regulatory compliant end-to-end solution.

By combining and now linking patient data sourced via wearables, genomics, and EHR systems we reduce time and costs in outcomes research while surfacing clinical insights with advanced analytics in novel disease areas.

About Datavant:

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

SOURCE Datavant

Related Links

http://www.datavant.com

