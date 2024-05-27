Preclinical Imaging Market Worth $1,259 million | MarketsandMarkets™

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=841

Browse in-depth TOC on "Preclinical Imaging Market"

83 - Tables

40 - Figures

165 - Pages

Preclinical Imaging Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $946 million Estimated Value by 2029 $1,259 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Market Size Available for 2018–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, And Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing Adoption of Imaging Systems for Preclinical Purposes Key Market Drivers Increasing market demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques

Optical Imaging reagents segment is the largest product type of the preclinical reagents market in 2023.

Based on reagents, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents. Among these, optical imaging reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the preclinical imaging market in 2023. The large market share of the optical imaging reagents segment is attributed to the high penetration of optical imaging modalities in preclinical research studies

Oncology segment is the largest application of the preclinical imaging market in 2023.

Based on application, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, immunology and inflammation, and other applications. In 2023, oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be due to as oncology benefits greatly from advancements in molecular imaging, allowing researchers to target specific biomarkers associated with cancer cells. This provides valuable insights into tumour biology and drug targeting.

By end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the largest end user in the brain preclinical imaging market in 2023.

Based on end user, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic and research centers, imaging centers, and other end users. In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in the market. The volume of research and development work conducted by these companies has increased significantly, accompanied by a rise in investment for these activities. The ongoing need for advanced drugs will continue to drive demand for research and development efforts. Biotechnology companies utilize this technology extensively due to its wide range of applications.

North America dominates the global preclinical imaging market in 2023.

The preclinical imaging market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the preclinical imaging market due to its developed infrastructure, numerous preclinical projects, and higher adoption rates of advanced technological devices in the region.

Preclinical Imaging Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increasing market demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques

Restraints:

1. Strict regulations governing preclinical research

Opportunities:

1. Increasing Adoption of Imaging Systems for Preclinical Purposes

Challenge:

1. Technological and procedural limitations associated with standalone preclinical imaging systems

Key Market Players of Preclinical Imaging Industry:

Prominent players in the preclinical imaging market include MR Solutions (UK), Mediso Ltd. (UK), Sofie (US), Fujifilm Visual Sonics (Canada), MILABS B.V. (Netherlands), Aspect Imaging Limited (US), Li-Cor Biosciences (US), ICONEUS (Paris), Advanced Molecular Vision (UK), Viewworks (Korea), Kub Technologies (US), Medikor (US), Trifoil Imaging (US), IVIM Technology Corp. (South Korea), Cubresa, Inc. (Canada), Berthold Technologies GMBH & CO.KG (Germany), Miltenyi Biotech GmbH (Germany), AI4R (France), Bruker Corporation (US), and Revvity, Inc. (US).

Breakdown of the supply-side, demand side, primary interviews by company type, designation, and region:

By Supply Side: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (5%), and Tier 3 (70%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (27%), Director-level (18%), and Others (55%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (5%), and Middle East and Africa (5%)

Preclinical Imaging Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for noninvasive small-animal imaging techniques, growing number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical researches, and development of low-cost & affordable preclinical imaging systems), restraints (strict regulation, significant installation and operational cost ), opportunities (expansion in emerging markets, and increasing demand for non-invasive techniques) and challenge (Technological and procedural limitations associated with standalone preclinical imaging systems)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the preclinical imaging market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of preclinical imaging solutions across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about solutions, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the preclinical imaging market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the preclinical imaging market.

Get access to the latest updates on Preclinical Imaging Companies and Preclinical Imaging Industry

