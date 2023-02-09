SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a specialty Berkley Company serving the workers' compensation insurance needs of California businesses, has announced the promotion of Eric Hansen to Senior Vice President – Claims.

"Eric brings over 30 years of deep workers' compensation insurance claims acumen to this role, including resolving complex, large exposure cases" said, Dennis Levesque, President of Preferred Employers Insurance.

Preferred Employers Insurance Announces Promotion of Eric Hansen to Senior Vice President - Claims

Preferred's Chief Underwriting Officer, John Bennett said, "I have worked side-by-side with Eric over the past 18 years and have seen him build our Claims organization to be one of California's most admired and respected managers of workplace injuries and illnesses. Under Eric's leadership, our Claims Team was an early adopter of best medical care practices for the benefit of injured employees and successfully launched our successful "back to work, back to life" approach to claims management. In addition, Eric has been instrumental in navigating our new technology capabilities and new medical care innovations, all for the benefit of making our customer experiences the best that they can be."

About Preferred Employers

Preferred Employers Insurance was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price and workers' compensation insurance services available in the state of California. Visit www.peiwc.com for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.

SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance