Preferred Employers Insurance informs its customers while helping save the declining bee population

Printed promotions for their MPN+ app, a service that connects injured workers with ER physicians, was produced on seeded paper that sprouts pollenating wildflowers when planted. After successfully registering for this MPN+ service, Preferred Employers Insurance requests their customers to plant this registration sheet to help nourish the declining bee population.

"Environmental impact and insurance do not typically go together—but they can," says David Silva, Creative Marketing Director. "Achieving business objectives through innovative marketing is always our goal," he continues. "In this case, we are simply achieving this goal with a bit more buzz—pun intended."

In addition, the company prints selected material with businesses dedicated to replanting trees lost to wildfires and other forms of deforestation. The papers which Preferred Employers Insurance has chosen to use have been made from post-consumer waste, like discarded milk cartons, and were created using wind power.

For further information please visit https://www.preferredresourcecenter.com/faq.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was formed in San Diego, CA in 1998 and is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price, workplace risk management and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency for insurer financial strength.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California.

