Preferred Employers Insurance Starts 2021 By Giving Back To The Community

"We are proud of keeping employees safe throughout California, but the COVID-19 crisis has challenged families—not just businesses—and that is where we also wanted to help make a difference", says Tim Wiebe, CFO of Preferred Employers Insurance, who led this charitable initiative.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its customers with the best combination of price, workplace risk management, and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness.

Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California.

