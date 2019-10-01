Preferred Employers' Newly Available App "MPN Plus" Addresses On-the-Job Injuries in Real Time

"By combining our medical services expertise with real-time treatment, we're truly providing policyholders access to the best possible care if they are injured at work," she added.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, was established in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price, workplace risk management and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness.

Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California.

For further information please visit us at www.peiwc.com.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance

Related Links

https://www.peiwc.com/

