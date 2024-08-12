Premera Blue Cross Names Talha Ashraf as Chief Financial Office

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premera Blue Cross, a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, today announced Talha Ashraf has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Talha's proven business, financial and strategic leadership will be essential as we navigate the ever-changing and dynamic healthcare landscape," said Jeffrey Roe, CEO and President of Premera Blue Cross. "This marks an important milestone for Premera as we continue to build on the deep strength of our executive leadership team. I'm confident Talha's extensive healthcare expertise will help us enhance access to affordable care for our members."

As CFO, Ashraf is responsible for managing Premera's financial and performance leadership. He'll also have responsibility for enterprise transformation and play a key role in driving the company's strategy.

"This is an exciting time to join as Premera's new CFO as the company is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the healthcare ecosystem," Ashraf said. "My focus will center on helping drive strategic growth and enhancing our distinctive customer experience to best serve our members and communities."

Prior to joining Premera, Ashraf worked at McKinsey & Company, where he was a leader across the firm's global healthcare, private equity, transformation, and corporate finance practices. Previously, he held CFO and Chief Transformation Officer roles at U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc., and McKesson Corp.'s US Oncology Network and Specialty Health division. Earlier in his career, Ashraf was an executive at Kindred Healthcare, Sprint (now T-Mobile), and Baxter International.

Ashraf holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in finance from Indiana University Bloomington's Kelley School of Business. He has also served on the board of directors for QuVa Pharma, WorkWell Medical Holdings, Asian Human Services, and Countryside Association for People with Disabilities

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to more than 2.75 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.

