Premier Food Trucks Fires Up Carnival Scene, Unleashes Mobile Kitchen to Revolutionize Festival Dining

BUNNELL, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Food Trucks (PFT) recently announced the completion of its first vibrantly designed and decorated carnival food truck . Originally engineered for the bustling party scene in Michigan, this mobile kitchen is set to elevate food experiences nationwide, and can be fabricated for gala events anywhere. In a cheerful fusion of festive culinary craftsmanship, PFT continues to set the bar as a global leader in bespoke food truck designs.

"This isn't a typical food truck – it's a celebration on wheels," said Brandon Williams, President of Manufacturing at PFT. "We always have fun designing our trucks, but this one was particularly cool to make. It allowed us to really stretch our creative muscles and put some excitement into the overall look – using bright colors and flashing lights to accentuate the carnival party vibe. It's also designed to handle the greater demands of this type of catering, making our latest build one that combines the party spirit with important practicality."

The new truck was modified from the baseline PFT design to operate for longer hours and serve larger crowds than normal. It also comes equipped with double sets of windows on both sides to efficiently serve crowds of customers from all angles, along with fryers and mixers that are larger than standard to ensure a smooth food preparation process. And finally, crowned with 200 scintillating colored bulbs on top, the truck is eye-catching and beautiful.

Each hand-built, customized PFT food truck is always designed with state-of-the-art metal fabrication techniques and includes: a Ford chassis with a robust 7.3L V8 gas engine, high-quality refrigeration and generators, stainless steel counter space and fixtures, and other top-of-the-line accessories to ensure a safe and easy cooking environment. A whole variety of customizations are possible with each truck, depending on the type of food service needed. This new model of festival food trucks is a 2024 Ford F-59 22-foot step van and includes:

Brushed Aluminum Walls & Tread-Brite Diamond Plate Flooring

Stainless 3 Compartment Sink DROP IN

Di-1-208 Stainless Hand Wash Sink

2- 100 Gallon Fresh Water Tank – with Gauge

2-15, 000 BTU Coleman Roof Top A/C Unit with Heaters

2 Custom Concession Window with Screens and 3-Fold Out Serving Table

Ansul Stainless Fire Suppression System Large System

Custom Propane Closet with Custom Size Door

Custom Cabinet with Door for Syrup Bags

Outdoor LED Lights

12,000-watt Durawatt Diesel Generator

Pitco Frialator Model No. SGM24

Servend 6 Valve Sanitary Lever Drop-In Beverage Dispenser

TRUE TBB-24-48 Glass Door Drink Cooler

TRUE TUC-60F HC Under Counter Freezer

2 Hobart Dough Mixers

"As we continue to innovate in the food truck industry, we welcome more projects like this one," said Jordan Schild, Premier Food Trucks President. "We definitely aim to be a larger player in the carnival food truck space, since our skill set and the kinds of trucks we can create are perfect for it. And we'll always remain committed to providing exceptional quality, design, and service to all of our future projects."

About Premier Food Trucks – Precision Built for Food Truck Greatness

PFT is the number one food truck builder in the world with 300+ trucks built so far and counting. Using the highest quality generators, metal, equipment, signage, and gas/diesel trucks available, PFT lovingly designs and creates custom-built food delivery vehicles that are as beautiful as they are functional. Rated number one for reliability, style, and unmatched customer service, PFT offers start-to-finish services for each mobile unit, from manufacturing to vinyl wrapping. Learn more at: www.PremierFoodTrucks.com .

