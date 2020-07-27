Premier Girls Fastpitch And Perfect Game Join Forces To Form PG Softball

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford and Dan Hay, co-founder and President/CEO of Premier Girls Fastpitch (PGF) is proud to announce it has entered into a groundbreaking partnership to form PG Softball, an entity that will provide individualization and exposure to athletes in the rapidly growing world of amateur softball.

Perfect Game Softball brings together two of the most credible brands in fastpitch softball and baseball to give amateur softball players a platform to be recognized nationwide. PG Softball will produce national player rankings, consistent evaluation metrics and national scouting reports, creating a system similar to the one Perfect Game has successfully built in baseball over the last 25 years.

"This groundbreaking partnership between PGF and Perfect Game will now enable us to individualize our sport by focusing on our players," said Dan Hay, co-founder and President/CEO of PGF. "Perfect Game is recognized by Major League Baseball and college baseball programs as the leader in player evaluations and player and team rankings, in the sport of amateur baseball. Our fastpitch softball athletes will now enjoy expanded opportunities that they have never seen before. The PGF softball community and the national landscape will benefit greatly, as these two powerhouse brands continue to lead our young female athletes and families into the future."

Hay will serve as the President/CEO of PG Softball, with Andy Ford of Perfect Game appointed Vice President.

The two industry leaders will work alongside one another, co-branding prestigious national events with the purpose of making PG Softball the top player service in the country. Through this venture, they will each continue to grow their existing successful entities.

"Perfect Game takes great pride in the fact that we enjoy a longstanding reputation as the nation's leader and largest elite youth baseball platform and scouting service," said Jerry Ford, founder and President of Perfect Game. "Our longtime goal was to do the same thing in softball. The best way to do that was to partner with the nation's leader in softball. Dan Hay and PGF represent the very best when it comes to the game of softball. This will definitely expedite our goal of providing girls fastpitch with all the same opportunities the boys enjoy in baseball."

An updated event schedule will be released shortly. A new website is in development, initial information can be found here: www.perfectgame.org/Fastpitch/ or at www.premiergirlsfastpitch.com

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball platform and scouting service, producing over 1,400 tournaments and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About Premier Girls Fastpitch

PGF was founded in 2009 and today crowns the unquestioned national champion across nine age divisions. In 2019, 635 teams competed across those age groups, with the 17-day event held across parks in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Irvine, California. Premier Girls Fastpitch is where the best of the best play in amateur fastpitch softball. Since 2009 thousands of female student athletes have realized their dreams to play on the college level by performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters. PGF produces hundreds of tournaments and showcases each year across the country.

