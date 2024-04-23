Premier luxury hotel The Global Ambassador partners with global guest technology provider SONIFI

PHOENIX, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona's newest luxury hotel, The Global Ambassador, delivers guests a convergence of hospitality, wellness and culture, complemented by seamless technology solutions from SONIFI, hospitality's largest guest technology provider.

The Global Ambassador's concept and execution has been led by Sam Fox, founder and CEO of Fox Restaurant Concepts and Author & Edit Hospitality.

The Global Ambassador's luxurious ambience is complemented by SONIFI technology throughout the one-of-a-kind destination Post this Phoenix's premier hotel destination creates a one-of-a-kind experience for guests, with SONIFI technology to complement the ambience

The 141-room Phoenix hotel is inspired by Fox's international travels and passion for authentic hospitality, with every detail meticulously chosen to create a guest experience like no other.

The guest rooms, in particular, are designed to feel residential, welcoming guests with impressive features. Pieces from local and curated artists hang against fabric wallcoverings and custom millwork, which also surrounds the in-room TV.

Fox wanted any technology in the room to feel cohesive, on brand and thoughtful throughout a guest's stay. SONIFI was selected to provide fast, secure and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity along with dynamic interactive TV experiences.

Customizable features on SONIFI's interactive TV platform, SORA, lets staff send personalized messages to guests throughout their stay, as well as add a digital compendium, QR codes and custom videos that inspire guests to explore all The Global Ambassador has to offer.

Among the many amenities SORA can promote are the hotel's wellness offerings, including a luxurious spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility, movement studio, spin studio, Pilates room and outdoor wellness decks.

SORA can also highlight the five original-concept culinary destinations that Fox, a 12-time James Beard Award nominee, created at The Global Ambassador: Le Âme, a Parisian steakhouse; Le Market, a Parisian bakery and bistro; Lobby Bar, with handcrafted cocktails, decadent light bites and live music; Pink Dolphin, where Mexican and Peruvian dishes are served poolside; and théa Mediterranean Rooftop, featuring unparalleled views of Camelback Mountain.

When guests are relaxing in their room, the interactive TV gives them access the best live programming, on-demand movies and streaming content from thousands of apps using SONIFI's patented STAYCAST solution.

"As the leading in-room entertainment partner, we knew SONIFI would provide the best experience for our guests. With their emphasis on functionality and ease of use, we can provide all the content our guests desire in a seamless and elevated way while they are staying with us," said Geoff Gray, Managing Director at The Global Ambassador.

"Every touchpoint throughout the property is designed to deliver memorable guest experiences, and we believe guest technology should do the same," said Amber Madsen, Senior Corporate Sales Manager at SONIFI. "It's been thrilling to be part of Sam Fox's vision for The Global Ambassador, and we're so excited to continue our partnership with this one-of-a-kind destination for many years to come."

About The Global Ambassador

The creation of prolific restaurant innovator Sam Fox as his foray into the luxury hospitality world, The Global Ambassador is an internationally inspired hotel that merges impressive hospitality, culinary and wellness experiences within one perfectly and precisely curated destination. Where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley converge, The Global Ambassador blends a refined and elevated hospitality experience that is created through a global lens with local connections. The hotel is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection. For more, visit GlobalAmbassadorHotel.com.

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming, and in-room entertainment. Learn more at sonifi.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions