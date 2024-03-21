Premier Pet Grooming Service, petbar, Selects Tegan Digital as Agency of Record

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The boutique grooming service petbar is teaming up with local agency Tegan Digital to elevate and expand its brand presence nationwide.

Tegan will work as an extension of petbar's team to support current and upcoming marketing initiatives, aiming to enhance brand visibility and engage with petbar's key audiences.

"We are excited to kick off this partnership with Tegan to strengthen our marketing efforts and establish petbar as America's most trusted destination for high quality pet grooming," said Ashley O'Loughlin, COO of petbar. "With their expertise and strategic guidance, we look forward to building authentic connections with our customers all across the country."

Since its founding in 2015, petbar has experienced exceptional growth, opening 11 new locations in 2023 alone. Eighty percent of franchisees have secured multi-unit agreements. As petbar continues to expand its footprint with additional locations, Tegan will ensure that the brand's identity and voice remain consistent and compelling. These efforts will include the development of communication strategies and grand opening playbooks tailored to each new location's unique needs.

"As a pet-friendly office full of dog lovers, partnering with petbar was a no-brainer," said John Herrington, partner at Tegan. "Together, we'll strengthen petbar's brand presence and drive meaningful engagement with dog owners at every franchise location."

About petbar:

petbar is an upscale full-service and self-service pet wash and boutique dedicated to offering personalized grooming and top-quality bathing memberships. Located in a bright and clean environment, the boutique is equipped with professional tools and high-end products to ensure an exceptional experience for both pets and their owners. Based in Dallas, Texas, petbar operates on a franchise model with 30 locations spanning Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. For more information, visit petbarinc.com .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023. For more information, visit tegan.io .

