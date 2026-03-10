LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plus Lending (PPL), a high-performing mortgage company built for scale and precision, announced the appointment of Britton Ertman as Chief of Staff. The move reflects the firm's continued investment in leadership and infrastructure as it scales its platform, expands its footprint, and deepens its operational capabilities.

Premier Plus Lending Appoints Britton Ertman as Chief of Staff to Support Strategic Growth

In this role, Ertman will work alongside executive leadership to drive strategic alignment, improve internal execution, and support the systems and processes required to sustain Premier Plus Lending's rapid growth. His transition into this role signals a deliberate focus on operational discipline as the company enters its next phase of expansion.

"As we grow, alignment becomes just as important as production," said Artin Babayan, Founder and CEO of Premier Plus Lending. "Britton brings a thoughtful, steady approach to leadership and execution. He will help ensure that our teams, priorities, and internal operations remain tightly aligned as we continue to scale."

Ertman brings experience supporting leadership teams in fast-growing environments, with a focus on operational strategy, communication, and organizational efficiency. At Premier Plus Lending, he will serve as a central point of coordination across departments, helping translate strategic objectives into clear, actionable execution while preserving the company's relationship-driven culture.

Premier Plus Lending has established itself as a differentiated mortgage platform by combining big-bank efficiency with boutique-level precision. Known for transparent communication, fast pre-approvals, and real underwriting insight, the firm continues to attract top loan officers and trusted referral partners seeking a more thoughtful lending experience.

The addition of a Chief of Staff reinforces Premier Plus Lending's long-term vision: scaling with intention, protecting service quality, and building a durable organization designed to support sustained growth.

Premier Plus Lending is a high-performing mortgage company founded in 2022 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California. The firm was built for a purpose: to bring together the best loan officers, seasoned processors, and industry veterans under one roof to deliver clarity, speed, and precision in every transaction. Having surpassed $500 million in loan production in 2025 and achieving 70% year-over-year growth in loan volume and a 59% increase in loans closed, Premier Plus Lending continues to set a new benchmark for performance, partnership, and professionalism in the mortgage industry.

