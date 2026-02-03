Premier Plus Lending Surpasses $500 Million in Annual Production, Capping a Strong 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plus Lending closed 2025 with record results, marking its third consecutive year of measured growth and operational progress. Annual production surpassed $500 million, reflecting the firm's continued expansion across Southern California and its ability to perform consistently in a challenging and highly competitive mortgage environment.

Premier Plus Lending

Since 2023, Premier Plus Lending has focused on building a durable platform rather than chasing rapid scale. Growth between 2023 and 2024 was driven by strategic additions to the loan officer team and strengthened internal operations, resulting in more than 70% year-over-year growth in loan volume and a 59% increase in loans closed. That momentum carried into 2025, when the firm delivered its strongest performance to date, crossing the half-billion-dollar mark while maintaining dependable service levels and execution standards.

Throughout this period, Premier Plus Lending has emphasized clarity, accountability, and communication as core operating principles. Realtor referrals and repeat clients continued to represent a meaningful portion of funded volume, reinforcing the firm's reputation as a reliable lending partner that prioritizes transparency and follow-through. Consistent turn times and experienced in-house processing have remained central to the company's ability to scale responsibly.

"Our growth has been intentional from the start," said Artin Babayan, CEO of Premier Plus Lending. "We've been focused on building the right foundation - experienced advisors, strong operations, and clear expectations. Surpassing $500 million in annual production is an important milestone, but what matters more is that we've achieved it while staying disciplined and client-focused."

Looking ahead to 2026, Premier Plus Lending plans to continue expanding its footprint, deepening agent and client relationships, and investing in the infrastructure needed to support long-term performance. The firm remains committed to delivering straightforward guidance and reliable outcomes in a market where consistency and trust matter more than ever.

About Premier Plus Lending

Premier Plus Lending is a mortgage company founded in 2022 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California. Built by industry veterans, the firm brings together experienced loan officers, seasoned in-house processing, and modern lending technology to deliver efficient execution and clear communication across every transaction. With more than $500 million in annual production achieved in 2025, Premier Plus Lending continues to establish itself as a trusted, high-performing lending partner for borrowers, real estate professionals, and investors throughout Southern California.

Media Contact:

Premier Plus Lending

800.963.4623

[email protected]

SOURCE Premier Plus Lending