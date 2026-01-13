Premier Plus Lending Welcomes Mike Pandazos as Director of Strategic Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plus Lending (PPL) today announced the appointment of Mike Pandazos as Director of Strategic Growth, a newly established leadership role supporting the company's continued expansion and reinforcing its position as one of California's fastest-growing mortgage firms.

Mike Pandazos, Director of Strategic Growth

A top 1% mortgage originator, Pandazos brings more than two decades of high-level production experience, with deep expertise across Conventional, Non-QM, FHA, VA, and Jumbo financing. Known for his disciplined execution, technical command, and partnership-driven approach, he has consistently delivered strong outcomes for homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate professionals with clarity and confidence.

In his new role, Pandazos will collaborate closely with PPL's executive leadership to advance market growth initiatives, optimize organizational performance, and strengthen the company's referral-centric ecosystem. His background in team leadership, process improvement, and operational strategy will play a key role as PPL scales its platform and expands statewide.

"Mike is an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Artin Babayan, CEO of Premier Plus Lending. "His expertise, professionalism, and strategic mindset align perfectly with the values that have driven our growth. His leadership will help us expand our impact while preserving the clarity, speed, and precision that define the PPL experience."

Pandazos is widely respected for his client-first philosophy and the trust he has built with real estate partners across California. His ability to combine analytical insight with high-touch service positions him as a key contributor to PPL's long-term vision.

"I'm honored to join Premier Plus Lending during such a strong period of momentum," Pandazos said. "The company's commitment to excellence, collaboration, and long-term partnership reflects everything I value in this industry. I look forward to supporting the team and contributing to the growth ahead."

About Premier Plus Lending

Premier Plus Lending is a high-performing mortgage company founded in 2022 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California. Built to deliver clarity, speed, and precision, the firm brings together elite loan officers, experienced processors, and industry veterans under one roof. In 2025, the company closed more than $500 million in funded loan volume, representing a 70% increase in loan volume and a 59% increase in loans closed year over year. Premier Plus Lending continues to set a new benchmark for performance, partnership, and professionalism in the mortgage industry.

