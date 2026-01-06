Premier Plus Lending Expands Footprint with New Palm Desert Headquarters Following Strongest Year on Record

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plus Lending (PPL), one of California's fastest-growing mortgage companies, announced today that it has officially purchased a 7,500+ square-foot commercial building on El Paseo in Palm Desert, marking a major milestone in the company's continued expansion across the Coachella Valley.

The acquisition follows Premier Plus Lending's strongest year to date. In 2025, the company closed more than $500 million in funded loan volume, representing a 70% increase in loan volume and a 59% increase in loans closed year over year. The results reflect sustained market demand and disciplined execution across the organization.

Throughout 2025, Premier Plus Lending strengthened its operational foundation to support continued growth and execution at scale. The company added 11 experienced processors and support staff over the past year, expanding internal capacity to improve cycle times, quality control, and consistency across transactions. These efforts were supported by continued integration of in-house underwriting expertise, expanded marketing support for loan officers and referral partners, and targeted investments in lending technology.

Premier Plus Lending also continued to equip its loan officers with enhanced tools for client retention, program access, and rate optimization, reinforcing its focus on helping agents and borrowers navigate an evolving mortgage environment with clarity and confidence.

The newly acquired Palm Desert property, centrally located near key regional landmarks, will serve as the company's flagship location for the Coachella Valley. Design and architectural planning are currently underway, with additional details to be announced as plans are finalized.

"Our growth is driven by the people behind the work," said Artin Babayan, CEO of Premier Plus Lending. "Our mortgage advisors and operational teams consistently deliver with precision, care, and professionalism. As the company scales, our focus remains on investing in the systems, tools, and environment that support high-level execution."

The Palm Desert expansion reflects Premier Plus Lending's broader strategy to deepen its regional presence while maintaining operational consistency and service standards across Southern California. With offices serving both Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley, expanded internal capacity, and access to a broad range of loan programs statewide, the company enters 2026 positioned for continued growth.

About Premier Plus Lending

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California, Premier Plus Lending is a privately held mortgage company built around disciplined growth and operational execution. The firm was designed to attract and support high-performing loan officers by pairing experienced talent with centralized processing, in-house expertise, and modern lending technology. By investing early in internal infrastructure and team support, Premier Plus Lending has created an environment that enables mortgage professionals to scale responsibly while maintaining consistency and service quality for clients and referral partners. The company serves borrowers and agents throughout Southern California, with an expanding presence in the Coachella Valley.

