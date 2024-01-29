Premier Sports Network Names Perigon Wealth Management Official U.S. Wealth Management Partner

Partnership Provides Network Members Access to Dedicated Perigon Advisors

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Sports Network (PSN), the leading private network for the global sports industry, connecting key stakeholders and suppliers across the world of professional sports to improve the performance of those working behind the scenes and drive the development of the professional sports industry, today announced it has established a partnership with Perigon Wealth Management (Perigon) that names Perigon the network's official wealth management partner through North America.

The partnership will leverage Perigon's experience within the sports and entertainment industry and elevate Perigon's presence across these sectors. Advisors and financial professionals across Perigon will engage with PSN members to manage their financial affairs, deliver financial literacy courses and secure a financial future beyond their playing careers.

"Due to the unique, and often short-term nature of athletic careers, professional athletes require unbiased advice that can help them navigate their longer-term needs well after their highest earning years are over," said Spencer Hidge, Founder of PSN. "This partnership will deliver best-in-class wealth management services from professionals with extensive experience in the space and is born out of a shared interest to help athletes avoid common potential pitfalls and set them up for post-retirement success."

Premier Sports Network will help Perigon establish a dedicated sports and entertainment division. With the use of PSN's global network of agents, business advisors and athletes, Perigon will build upon its reputation as an expert in this field and as the wealth management partner for athletes across North America.

Marc Specht, Partner and Wealth Advisor at Perigon, said, "With this partnership, Perigon not only has a platform to showcase our commitment to providing clear, customized and actionable wealth management advice but to make a positive impact in the lives of more athletes."

Perigon will serve as a valuable resource within PSN's network, providing them with personalized financial strategies and offering customized, non-biased advisory services. This partnership aims to enhance the financial literacy of athletes while positioning Perigon as a trusted advisor in managing the financial aspects of their careers.

Jordan Rockall, Head of Partnerships, Premier Sports Network, said, "We're proud to welcome Perigon as an Official Partner to Premier Sports Network. Our partnership will support professionals across the sports and entertainment industry to secure a financial future through long-term strategic planning and execution."

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com/.

Media Inquiries

Premier Sports Network

[email protected]

Perigon Wealth Management Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Perigon Wealth Management