Premier Trial Firm Shook Announces New Office Managing Partners

"We are experiencing an exciting time of growth and change. In addition to a deep understanding of the law, each of these partners has demonstrated a strong commitment to client service," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough, who was just re-elected for a second, five-year term beginning in 2022. "I'm confident Amy, Adam and Scott will do great things for their offices and the firm, and I look forward to working with them closely."

The new office managing partners are as follows:

Chicago – Amy Cho ;

– ; New York City – Scott Chesin ; and

– ; and St. Louis – Adam Miller .

Learn more about the new office managing partners:

Amy Cho handles complex commercial matters through trial and arbitration for insurance and reinsurance, banking and financial services, and technology and telecommunications industries.

Scott Chesin is an appellate lawyer who specializes in developing legal strategy at the trial level in order to position cases for appeal. He focuses primarily on product liability defense. He joined Shook earlier this year when the firm launched the New York location.

Adam Miller litigates complex, high-stakes matters for Fortune 500 companies, concentrating on environmental litigation and toxic tort and exposure litigation. He joined Shook in June when the firm added a St. Louis office.

