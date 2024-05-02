Premier Truck Rental Awarded Fourth Place in NAFA Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America Competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading nationwide provider of custom truck and trailer rentals, is proud to announce its recognition as the fourth-place winner in the NAFA (National Association of Fleet Administrators) Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America competition. NAFA commended PTR for its exemplary fleet management practices and impactful contribution to the industry.

PTR is proud to announce its recognition as the fourth-place winner in the NAFA Top 100 Commercial Fleets competition. Post this The NAFA Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America award recognizes and celebrates the top-performing commercial fleets across the United States. PTR's fourth-place achievement reflects its commitment to excellence, advancement, and operational efficiency in the realm of fleet management.

The NAFA Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America award recognizes and celebrates the top-performing commercial fleets across the United States. PTR's fourth-place achievement reflects its commitment to excellence, advancement, and operational efficiency in the realm of fleet management.

In a competitive evaluation process, PTR demonstrated exceptional performance across the following key criteria:

Accountability

Asset Management

Business Management

Financial Management

Use of Technology & Information

Maintenance Management

Professional Development

Risk Management

Fuel Management

Sustainability

Adriene Horn, President of PTR, remarked, "The NAFA Top 100 Fleet Award is a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence and hard work demonstrated by our team every day."

PTR continues to innovate and elevate its services to meet the evolving needs of its customers while maintaining a strong focus on efficiency, customer service, quality and industry-leading practices.

To learn more about PTR's rental fleet offering, visit www.rentptr.com.

To learn more about the NAFA 100 Best Fleets in the Americas program, visit https://www.nafa.org/awards/the-100-best-fleets/.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you to make sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 30 years of equipment rental experience. Serving the lower 48 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project. Learn more at www.rentptr.com.

CONTACT

Kylie Phillips, Digital Marketing Strategist

Premier Truck Rental (PTR)

Cell: 260-222-9835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Premier Truck Rental