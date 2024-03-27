Premier Truck Rental Welcomes Matt Rademacher as Michiana Territory Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. , March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom work truck and trailer rental company, is pleased to announce that Matt Rademacher has joined the team as the Michiana Territory Manager. In this role, Matt will spearhead efforts to assist contractors with their truck and trailer rental needs across Indiana and Michigan.

Located in Michigan, Rademacher has 11 years of sales experience in the automotive sector, joining the PTR team in January of this year. As the Michiana Territory Manager, Rademacher will be working to provide fleet solutions to utility and renewable contractors in the region, forging new partnerships and expanding the company's footprint across both states.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity, Matt shared, "I'm excited to be part of PTR's rapid growth trajectory. The unique value proposition that PTR brings to the fleet rental industry gives us a competitive edge, benefiting our nationwide customer base." He added, "My goal is to support our Michigan and Indiana customers effectively, providing them with innovative solutions that drive their profitability."

Chandler Shady will be supporting Matt in building the Michiana territory as his Inside Sales Representative.

Brandie Cotton, PTR's VP of Sales, said, "We're glad to have Matt on board as our Michiana Territory Manager. His background in the automotive industry will help us grow our book of business in both Michigan and Indiana, serving the region surrounding our HQ. Welcome, Matt!"

Rademacher will be based in Rockford, Michigan.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, making the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. We work with you to ensure you have the right custom work trucks and trailers for your job and industry. PTR is a family-owned and operated organization with over 30 years of equipment rental experience. Serving customers nationwide, PTR has custom upfit units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next commercial construction or utility project.

