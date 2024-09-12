Premiere Plus Realty President Jillian Young Named to 2024 Class of 40 Under 40

Young is highlighted for professional accomplishments and dedication to improving her community and the lives of those she serves

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate is thrilled to announce that Jillian Young, President of its Naples, Florida affiliate, Premiere Plus Realty, has been named to Gulfshore Business Magazine's 2024 Class of 40 Under 40. The esteemed honor is awarded to standout professionals in Southwest Florida who exhibit remarkable leadership, significant career achievements and a strong dedication to their communities.

"To the young professionals out there—never underestimate the impact you can make by focusing on what truly matters." Post this President Jillian Young of Premiere Plus Realty - a United affiliate based in Naples, Florida - has been named to Gulfshore Business Magazine's 2024 Class of 40 Under 40.

Young's selection for this award reflects her outstanding leadership at Premiere Plus Realty, where she manages a team of 1,500 real estate agents and has helped them achieve the No. 2 market share position. Her guidance plays a critical role in the growth and success of the brokerage, enabling her agents to thrive through her "smart, hungry, humble" servant leadership approach. She is a highly engaging, sought-after speaker for both local and national industry events.

"It is an honor to be recognized among such talented and inspiring individuals. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of my entire team, who make it possible to pursue meaningful work each day. We are fortunate to have the support and wisdom of United Real Estate to help us achieve more together. To the young professionals out there—never underestimate the impact you can make by focusing on what truly matters and surrounding yourself with people who share your vision. Together, we can create something far greater than we could ever achieve alone," Young stated.

United Real Estate President Rick Haase commented on Jillian's leadership talent, "Jillian is a true outlier in the real estate business for her passion and capabilities for success. She is the perfect combination of having a heart for people and a head for business. A true leader we are fortunate to have in our company."

In addition to her professional achievements, Young serves on the board of the Pregnancy Resource Center. She is also actively involved in PPR Cares, which coordinates "Serve Days" where her staff and agents participate in community service projects.

Young and Premiere Plus Realty joined United Real Estate's national network in March 2024, greatly expanding the firm's tools and service offerings for its agents and their clients. In this move, they retained the company name, culture, staff and leadership in what is likely the largest brokerage affiliation in residential real estate history.

About Premiere Plus Realty

Founded in 2003, Premiere Plus Realty (PPR) began with a clear focus to put agents first. The company's guiding principle is to provide the highest level of service to support agents' growth, their families and their real estate business. At the heart of the company's success are its outstanding agents, genuine care for people and focus on kindness and faith. Agents have the freedom to structure transactions to meet clients' needs. As a result, clients receive unmatched service when buying and selling residential, commercial and rental properties. Their 1,500 agents serve Southwest Florida with office locations in Downtown Naples, North Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral and Marco Island. PPR produced over $3.29 billion in annual sales volume and 5004 transaction sides in 2023. It ranked No. 88 in the U.S. by sales volume in T3 Sixty's 2023 Mega 1000 list, based on 2022 sales data.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 156 offices and more than 20,400 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

Press contact:

April Gonzalez

Media & Investor Relations

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate