PremierOne Credit Union Awards Scholarships to Outstanding Student Members

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PremierOne Credit Union proudly awarded two $2,000 scholarships to exceptional student members through its annual PremierOne Scholarship Program. Presented during a special recognition ceremony on July 15th, the scholarships celebrate students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and a strong commitment to serving their communities.

2026 PremierOne Credit Union Scholarship winners video Speed Speed

The Robert E. DeBarr Memorial Scholarship for Leadership Skills was awarded to Owen Lewis of San Jose. A 2026 graduate of San Jose High School, Owen will attend the University of California, Santa Cruz this fall, where he plans to major in Engineering.

Owen earned the scholarship through his exemplary leadership in his high school's award-winning robotics program, where he served in key leadership roles and demonstrated a commitment to putting the success of his team above personal recognition. He also served as a youth leader through his church, mentoring and teaching younger students. His dedication to collaboration, integrity, and servant leadership exemplifies the values honored by the Robert E. DeBarr Memorial Scholarship.

The Richard Busse Memorial Scholarship for Community Commitment was awarded to Sonia Kumar. Sonia will attend the University of California, Santa Barbara this fall where she plans to pursue a degree in Computer Engineering. She has distinguished herself through an impressive record of community service, leadership, and academic achievement.

During an internship with the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team, Sonia developed a web application that helps disaster victims quickly locate community resources. In addition to her volunteer work, she has served as a varsity tennis co-captain, robotics leader, SAT tutor, founder of her school's Art for Activism Club, and an active member of Girls Who Code and UNICEF. Her passion for using technology to improve lives made her an outstanding recipient of this year's Richard Busse Memorial Scholarship.

"Congratulations to Owen and Sonia on this well-deserved recognition," said PremierOne Credit Union President and CEO Andrea Brewer. "Their accomplishments reflect not only academic excellence, but also compassion, leadership, and a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others. We are proud to support these remarkable students as they begin the next chapter of their educational journeys and look forward to seeing the meaningful impact they will make in their communities."

The PremierOne Scholarship Program awards two scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors or undergraduate students who exemplify exceptional leadership and community service. The program honors the legacy of Robert E. DeBarr, a dedicated Credit Union volunteer and former Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Richard Busse, who faithfully served on the Supervisory Committee and dedicated more than 40 years to serving his community.

ABOUT PREMIERONE CREDIT UNION

PremierOne Credit Union is committed to helping members achieve a better financial life by building strong, lasting relationships and providing convenient, personalized financial solutions. With more than $650 million in assets, membership is open to anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, Alameda, San Mateo, Merced, San Joaquin, or Stanislaus counties.

PremierOne Credit Union operates six branch locations and provides members access to nearly 5,000 shared branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the CO-OP Network.

As a community-focused financial institution, PremierOne Credit Union is dedicated to giving back through educational programs, scholarships, volunteerism, and partnerships that strengthen the communities it serves.

Website: https://www.premieronecu.org/resources/scholarship-programs

Contact: Janice Johnson-Lugo/ [email protected]

SOURCE PremierOne Credit Union