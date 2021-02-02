Premise Health Expands Digital Engagement and Wellness Capabilities through Acquisition of Sonic Boom Wellness

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the largest direct health care provider and an OMERS portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of Sonic Boom Wellness, a leading provider of corporate wellness technology. The acquisition expands Premise's robust suite of products by adding a digital engagement platform designed to help members and families change their behaviors, improve their health and make lasting lifestyle changes through corporate contests and challenges, on-demand health education, personal goal tracking, and other tools.

Premise serves more than 2,200 organizations, primarily large self-funded employers, and reaches more than 11 million eligible members and their families nationwide with its unique direct healthcare model, driven by value, not volume. In the last year it has emerged as one of the largest digital providers in the country, delivering nearly 20 digital products in addition to primary care and behavioral health to more than 6.5 million members through its innovative Digital Wellness Center. Through the addition of Sonic Boom, Premise is able to provide employers and their team members with an interactive wellness platform that complements its digital approach, increases engagement and integrates across Premise digital and physical healthcare solutions.

"The way people access health care is evolving," said Premise Health President Jami Doucette. "Sonic Boom is an innovator in the engagement space with the proven ability to inspire members through meaningful activities and content. We look forward to expanding our onsite and nearsite wellness centers and the Premise Digital Wellness Center with Sonic Boom's engagement platform, with the goals of promoting healthy habits and enhancing overall health and wellbeing."

Founded in 2007, Sonic Boom empowers employees and families to foster healthy habits in all facets of their life, from physical fitness to behavioral health to nutrition. The company focuses on the main drivers of behavior change, including social connection, competition, and incentives, to inspire people to make lasting changes. By becoming part of Premise, Sonic Boom looks to bring this unique approach to more organizations and members, creating healthier workforces across the country.

"The past year has underscored the importance of supporting employees' physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, so they can bring their best selves to work," said Danna Van Noy, Sonic Boom's co-founder and CEO. "We're excited to join Premise and engage millions of new members through our comprehensive programming, helping them live healthier lives in a fun and exciting way."

Sonic Boom is Premise Health's second acquisition in the last six months. In 2020, Premise acquired direct health care company CareHere, bringing its annual revenue to approximately $1 billion.

ABOUT PREMISE HEALTH

Premise Health is the leading direct health care company serving over 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,200 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to connect their populations to high-quality, cost-effective health care through physical (onsite and nearsite wellness centers, mobile units, and events) and digital (local and 24/7 virtual care, remote monitoring, and connected devices) access models. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam.

Premise delivers value by removing barriers to care and creating seamless experiences for members and dependents with nearly 30 products including primary care, occupational health, pharmacy, fitness, wellness, and Connected Care+. As the premier provider of employer-based health care, Premise offers unmatched access, enhanced clinical quality, and an exceptional member experience. The result is health care that raises the bar and delivers true financial return for the ultimate payor, the employer. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

ABOUT SONIC BOOM WELLNESS

With the most energized and stimulating wellness platform on the market, Sonic Boom drives long-term behavior improvement while improving company culture and increasing employee retention. Sonic Boom's robust, comprehensive wellbeing program promotes active engagement through social connectivity and personalized programs. Eschewing the simplistic "check-the-box" approaches many larger vendors take, Sonic Boom offers meaningful, relevant activities with a holistic approach to wellbeing; offers unrivaled consultative, anticipatory service; and has the most sophisticated rewards platform on the market.

Founded in 2007 by Danna Van Noy and Bryan Van Noy, Sonic Boom is one of the fastest-growing wellness companies in the country, boasting an impressive global client list and even more impressive testimonials and references.

