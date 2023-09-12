Premium Dog Food Company, Bully Max®, Supports Medical Service Dog and Combat Veteran

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a scorching September evening at PNC Park, local premium dog food brand, Bully Max, was thrilled to be at home plate for a very special ceremonial presentation. Bucco, a highly trained medical service dog trained by Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and sponsored by The Pittsburgh Pirates and PNC Bank, was paired with his recipient, a Vietnam Veteran who suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). As a proud partner of the Pirates, Bully Max was honored to provide Bucco and his recipient with a year supply of Bully Max premium dog food as they begin their journey together.

Lea Kinneman (right), Co-Owner of Bully Max Premium Dog Food is pictured with Carol Boden (left), Founder and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Medical Service Dog, Bucco, and his recipient, at PNC Park.

"As a registered nurse myself, I know the challenges those struggling with PTSD and other mental and physical disabilities can face," said Lea Kinneman, Co-Owner of Bully Max. "We admire the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs team so much for the tireless work they do through their dogs to make a difference in the lives of those struggling with medical issues," Ms. Kinneman continued. "We're truly honored to be able to contribute to this wonderful cause by providing Bucco with the premium nutrition he'll need to fuel his service dog duties."

Bully Max's premium recipes are formulated with the highest quality ingredients and packed with protein to support strong muscles and energy, perfect for working and high-energy dogs, like Bucco. Bully Max recipes are also fortified with added vitamins, minerals, and probiotics to support dogs' immune systems, especially important for service dogs that are exposed to a multitude of different environments.

"With our dog's training regimens and the physical and mental energy required to fulfill their service dog duties, I'm incredibly careful about the food we choose to feed our dogs," said Carol Borden, Founder and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. "I feel good about feeding Bully Max because their recipes are thoughtfully formulated with the right amounts of protein, fat and calories to fuel their active lifestyles without any of the added fillers that are commonly found in other brands," Ms. Boden continued. "What's more, I appreciate that Bully Max is family owned and operated in the USA and have never been recalled. It's a great food option for all dogs."

Pet parents interested in learning more about Bully Max's suite of products designed to help dogs live their healthiest, happiest lives can visit BullyMax.com.

About Bully Max®

Bully Max is a specialty dog food, treat and supplement brand dedicated to formulating recipes designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of bully breeds. Each Bully Max recipe is formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients and reviewed by veterinarians to support the muscle, growth and overall health of dogs. Bully Max recipes are always meat-based and safely cooked in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. The brand is family owned and operated in Pittsburgh, PA. Pet parents can learn more about Bully Max and shop for recipes at BullyMax.com.

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(C)3 headquartered in Florida that rescues, raises, trains, and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders, mobility issues and much more. Over the past 13 years, Guardian Angels has paired more than 400 individually trained medical service dogs with recipients in 29 states and trained the #1 Service Dog in the US and the Top American Dog Hero of the year for 2019. With your help, the number of recipients paired can continue to grow. Visit our website at: Medical Service Dogs to get involved or learn more.

Media Contact: Samantha Bridger: 724-272-1757

SOURCE Bully Max