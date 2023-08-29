Premium Guard® Appoints Jason Hensley as its VP of Operations

News provided by

Premium Guard Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) www.premiumguard.com, the first-to-market leader and pioneer in aftermarket automotive filtration solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Hensley as its Vice President of Operations.

Jason Hensley - VP of Operations
Mr. Hensley joins PGI after nearly 30 years of experience overseeing distribution efforts and operations across various organizations in management and supply chain-focused leadership roles. Most notably as Senior Director of Supply Chain Operations at GXO Logistics, he oversaw six distribution centers totaling 2M square feet across five states. Prior to that, Mr. Hensley held notable roles at XPO Logistics and Williams-Sonoma. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Arkansas State University.  

"We're excited for Jason to join the stellar PGI team," Anan Bishara, founder and CEO commented. "Putting customers first and being ahead of the market in many aspects continues to drive growth for our customers and to our business. We currently operate 4 DCs across the US, Mexico, and Canada with a 5th one at the planning stage. Jason brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience that will continue scaling our business and reinforce our infrastructure, ensuring PGI's lead in quality service and on-time delivery."

"PGI has an impressive history of providing quality automotive filtration products to market with a notable growth trajectory," Mr. Hensley said. "I'm extremely excited to join PGI and its great leadership team that continues to drive growth and commercial expansion by delivering quality products and innovative solutions to our valued customers." 

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America. Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

