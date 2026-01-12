Premium Guard Inc. Named 2025 E-Commerce Vendor of the Year by Advance Auto Parts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a pioneer and leading filter manufacturer and supplier, has been named 2025 E-Commerce Vendor of the Year by Advance Auto Parts. The award was presented during Advance Auto Parts' annual vendor appreciation and leadership kickoff event, Accelerate, held in Orlando, Florida on January 5th.

The E-Commerce Vendor of the Year award recognizes partners that demonstrate exceptional collaboration, execution, and performance across digital platforms—delivering best-in-class content, seamless customer experiences, and consistent operational excellence.

PGI's recognition reflects its continued investment in digital merchandising, robust application and product data, and enhanced digital assets and product content designed to streamline and facilitate the online shopping experience. Through disciplined application coverage, reliable lookup performance, and a first-to-market commitment on new product launches, PGI works closely with Advance Auto Parts' merchandising, marketing, and operations teams to accelerate e-commerce readiness. By prioritizing data accuracy, speed to market, and customer-centric execution, PGI has helped strengthen Advance's e-commerce ecosystem and enhance the end-to-end online shopping journey.

"We are honored to be recognized as Advance Auto Parts' 2025 E-Commerce Vendor of the Year," said Ty Nilsson, Executive Vice President of Sales at Premium Guard Inc. "This award is a testament to the hard work of our teams and our shared commitment with Advance to deliver a best-in-class digital experience. Strong collaboration, transparency, and execution are core to how we operate, and we're excited to continue growing our partnership in 2026 and beyond."

The E-Commerce Vendor of the Year award was one of several honors presented by Advance Auto Parts to recognize vendors that made a meaningful impact on the business and its customers throughout 2025.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

