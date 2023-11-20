Premium Guard, Inc. Launches Three Re-Designed Websites

News provided by

Premium Guard Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard, Inc. (www.premiumguard.com), an aftermarket leader and pioneer in the manufacture and supply of high-quality automotive products, is pleased to announce the successful launches of three re-designed websites. Each of the refreshed designs feature a clean and intuitive user interface and are a clear reflection of the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Building on their reputation for excellence in the automotive aftermarket, PGI's revamped websites solidify their position as a complete solution provider for the aftermarket segments it services like the professional installer. By incorporating user feedback and utilizing the latest web technologies, the company ensures that users of each site will enjoy an effortless yet informative browsing experience.

"PGI is leaning into the future of the automotive aftermarket industry," explained Anan Bishara, CEO of Premium Guard, Inc. "Our emphasis is on putting customers first while providing accurate and comprehensive data, in a fresh, user-friendly design to ensure an end-to-end experience that helps the professional installer get the job right in a timely manner."

The revamped PGI corporate site, found at www.premiumguard.com, features comprehensive information about PGI's products, programs, solutions, and family of premium brands. Through streamlined navigation and a responsive, mobile-friendly layout, site visitors can quickly find the information they're searching for, learn about PGI's latest innovations, access valuable resources, and stay up to date on company news.

Designed in tandem, the new and improved Premium Guard® Filters and ECOGARD® sites, found at www.pgfilters.com and www.ecogard.com respectively, deliver modernized, user-centric interfaces and enhanced e-catalogs with cutting-edge product and application search functionality. Built with service professionals in mind, the new sites showcase innovative features such as dynamic search, push-to-talk, application specific fluid and capacity data, and other digital tools aimed at improving service bay and parts counter efficiency.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.

Also from this source

Premium Guard® Appoints Jason Hensley as its VP of Operations

Premium Guard® Appoints Jason Hensley as its VP of Operations

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) www.premiumguard.com, the first-to-market leader and pioneer in aftermarket automotive filtration solutions, is pleased to...
PWR Steer Continues to Disrupt the Power Steering Market with Introduction of Installation Ready™ EPS Rack and Pinion Assemblies

PWR Steer Continues to Disrupt the Power Steering Market with Introduction of Installation Ready™ EPS Rack and Pinion Assemblies

PWR Steer® (http://www.pwrsteer.com), a division of Premium Guard, Inc., and pioneer of Installation Ready™ power steering products, is thrilled to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.