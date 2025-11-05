Import Product and Marketing Awards Recognize Innovative Solutions Advancing the Import Aftermarket; ViAQ Named "Best Repair Solution or Tool"

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality automotive filtration products, has been honored by the Import Vehicle Community of the Auto Care Association for its latest innovation, ViAQ Diagnostic Tool (Vehicle Interior Air Quality). As part of its annual Import Product and Marketing Awards, ViAQ earned the title of Best Repair Solution or Tool for Import Vehicles.

Premium Guard Inc’s New ViAQ Diagnostic Tool Earns Top Honors from the Auto Care Association (PRNewsfoto/Premium Guard Inc.)

For more than two decades, cabin air filters have been an essential, yet often overlooked component in modern vehicles, shielding drivers and passengers from dust, pollen, and harmful particulates. Despite their importance, no reliable or scientific method existed to measure a filter's true performance. Traditionally, replacement decisions relied on mileage estimates or visual checks that can easily miss deeply embedded contaminants, invisible to the naked eye.

ViAQ revolutionizes that process. It's the first and only diagnostic technology designed to evaluate cabin air filter performance by analyzing the air inside the vehicle. Created for both professional technicians and retail associates, ViAQ delivers a fast, non-invasive, and highly accurate assessment of particulate concentration, filter effectiveness, and remaining service life without ever removing the filter. By replacing guesswork with data, ViAQ empowers drivers to make informed maintenance decisions backed by measurable evidence.

"This recognition by the Auto Care Association is a testament to PGI's commitment to driving innovation that truly meets the needs of the industry," said Anan Bishara, CEO and Founder of Premium Guard Inc. "ViAQ was designed to address real challenges faced by service professionals and consumers alike—bringing transparency, trust, and data-driven insight to in-vehicle air quality. It represents our ongoing mission to deliver solutions that empower technicians and enhance the health and safety of every passenger."

By bringing science, credibility, and confidence to cabin air filter maintenance, ViAQ reinforces PGI's mission to push the boundaries of innovation and performance in automotive filtration.

As a category winner, ViAQ was recognized for its originality, design excellence, and impact on technicians and consumers alike. The product also received a 2025 Motor Top 20 Award earlier this year for its innovation and real-world application.

The Auto Care Association presented the awards at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. The Import Vehicle Community's annual Import Product and Marketing Awards celebrate excellence across the import and advanced vehicle market, with judging conducted by a panel of seasoned industry experts.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.