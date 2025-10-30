Premium Guard Inc. Promotes John Etheridge to Vice President of Category & Product Management

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality automotive filtration products, announced the promotion of John Etheridge to Vice President of Category & Product Management.

Since joining PGI in 2019, Etheridge has played a central role in advancing the company's product and category strategy, leveraging more than 20 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket. He built and unified PGI's Product Management organization—integrating Product, Engineering, Cataloging, and Data functions while expanding capabilities in analytics and category management to drive growth and scalability.

Under his leadership, PGI's catalog has been transformed into an industry-leading platform recognized by the Auto Care Association for Web Catalog Excellence. Beyond PGI, Etheridge serves as Council Chair of the Auto Care Filter Manufacturers Community, promoting collaboration and standards development across the aftermarket.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and continue building on the momentum we've created at PGI," said John Etheridge, Vice President of Category & Product Management. "Our teams have made tremendous progress expanding product coverage and driving innovation across our portfolio. I'm excited to keep pushing."

In his new role, Etheridge will oversee both Category Management and Product Management, working closely with PGI's leadership team to drive continued growth, expand the company's product platform, and broaden the scope of products and services offered to customers. This integration is designed to strengthen PGI's ability to scale efficiently, accelerate innovation, and enhance operational alignment across its global business.

"John exemplifies the values that define PGI — innovation, collaboration, and relentless commitment to excellence," said Anan Bishara, Founder and CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "His leadership has helped shape the high-performance culture we're known for, and I'm excited to see him continue driving growth in this expanded role."

Etheridge's promotion underscores PGI's focus on empowering its leaders, fostering innovation, and building scalable teams that can adapt to evolving market needs. As the company continues to expand its global footprint and product offering, his leadership will play a key role in advancing PGI's mission to deliver world-class filtration solutions for every driver and every vehicle.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

