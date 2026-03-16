Premium Guard Inc. Receives Spirit of NAPA Award

This recognition highlights PGI's commitment to partnership, innovation, and supporting NAPA's nationwide network

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a pioneer and leading filter manufacturer and supplier, has been honored with the Spirit of NAPA Award at the 2026 NAPA Partnership Event in Atlanta, recognizing the company's outstanding partnership, performance, and commitment to supporting the NAPA Auto Parts network.

Premium Guard, Inc. Accepts Spirit of NAPA Award

The Spirit of NAPA Award is the highest honor NAPA grants to a single supplier each year, recognizing partners that exemplify the core values of the NAPA brand, including performance, commitment, innovation, and shared success. Premium Guard Inc. was selected for its continued investment in product innovation, operational excellence, and dedication to supporting NAPA stores and customers across the country.

Alain Masse, North American President of NAPA Auto Parts, presented the award, stating:

"This supplier has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to NAPA's success with an exceptional 96%+ fill rate, in one of the most challenging categories. They made a significant investment in NAPA's growth by expanding their dedicated NAPA-specific sales team to drive market share. They've aligned strategically with our goals, ensuring we are first to market with new products introductions. Their leadership, integrity, and investment embody what it means to carry the Spirit of NAPA."

Through its partnership with NAPA, PGI has worked closely with the organization to support store operations, deliver reliable and innovative filtration products, and help drive growth across the NAPA network. The collaboration has also played a key role in one of the most significant changeovers in NAPA's history, further strengthening the partnership between the two organizations.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Spirit of NAPA Award," said Anan Bishara, Founder and CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "NAPA's leadership has created a highly collaborative and forward-looking partnership that encourages innovation and continuous improvement. Their openness to new ideas and commitment to evolving the business creates opportunities for partners like PGI to contribute meaningfully to growth. Together we remain focused on delivering best-in-class products, strong service levels, and supporting the success of NAPA stores and customers across North America."

Premium Guard Inc. supplies a comprehensive portfolio of automotive filtration products, including oil, air, cabin, and fuel filters, serving professional installers, retailers, and automotive service providers throughout North America.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

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SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.