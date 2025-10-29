Premium Guard Inc. to Showcase Product Innovation, New Partnerships, and Premium Guard® Brand Relaunch at AAPEX 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality automotive filtration products—will highlight its latest product innovations, strategic partnerships, and the official rebranding of its flagship Premium Guard® product line at the 2025 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), taking place November 4–6, 2025, in Las Vegas.

"AAPEX is the premier stage for the aftermarket, and we're excited to showcase the innovations and partnerships shaping the next chapter of Premium Guard," said Anan Bishara, CEO & Founder of Premium Guard Inc. "From our refreshed brand identity to the launch of ViAQ, we are reaffirming PGI's commitment to continuous innovation in the aftermarket and to offering complete private-label solutions that put our customers ahead."

PGI at AAPEX

PGI will exhibit at Booth A4061, where attendees can experience the company's newest technologies, product introductions, and the refreshed Premium Guard brand—reflecting PGI's vision to be Built for the Road Ahead. Attendees are invited to visit PGI's booth to see firsthand how the company is driving filtration innovation, strengthening global partnerships, and redefining aftermarket support.

Premium Guard Brand Relaunch

AAPEX 2025 marks the official debut of the reimagined Premium Guard® Filters line, underscoring PGI's leadership in the filtration category and its ongoing commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-focused solutions. Visitors will see the brand's modernized identity, elevated design language, and expanded product portfolio, demonstrating how PGI continues to advance the aftermarket while preserving the trust and dependability that have defined the Premium Guard® brand for nearly three decades.

PGI's ViAQ Diagnostic Tool

Another highlight of PGI's AAPEX presence will be the introduction of ViAQ (Vehicle Interior Air Quality)—the industry's first non-invasive diagnostic tool for cabin air filters and a 2025 Motor Top 20 Award winner. ViAQ measures in-vehicle air quality in real time, evaluating filter effectiveness and remaining life to provide actionable insights for technicians and consumers. By eliminating guesswork and enabling data-driven replacement decisions, ViAQ establishes a new benchmark for service transparency and driver confidence.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.