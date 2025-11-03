MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality automotive filtration products, unveils a comprehensive rebrand of its product line identity—introducing a modernized logo, refreshed color system, and cohesive visual language designed to unify all Premium Guard® products under one bold and contemporary look.

Premium Guard® Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Innovation, Agility, and Reliability Across a Growing Product Ecosystem

The new identity marks the most significant update in the brand's 25-year history and extends well beyond filtration. It now represents the complete Premium Guard® product ecosystem, including automotive filters for light-duty, heavy-duty, and powersports applications, as well as thermostats, radiator and oil caps, hose clamps, gloves, and other ancillary products.

"This rebrand is about more than just a new look—it's about unifying the Premium Guard® product family and reflecting the forward momentum of our company," said Anan Bishara, CEO & Founder of Premium Guard Inc. (PGI). "While PGI remains the corporate engine behind our innovation, logistics, and private label programs, Premium Guard® stands as the showcase of what our capabilities can deliver: a complete, world-class product ecosystem defined by performance, reliability, and design excellence."

The refreshed Premium Guard® identity will debut at AAPEX 2025 in Las Vegas (Booth A4061), where visitors can experience the updated packaging, product portfolio, and merchandising systems firsthand. Developed as part of PGI's long-term brand strategy, the new Premium Guard® design reflects the company's core values of innovation, agility, reliability, and quality—attributes that have driven nearly three decades of leadership in the automotive aftermarket.

As the flagship brand within PGI's portfolio, Premium Guard® also serves as a showcase for the company's industry-leading private label programs, demonstrating the depth of PGI's engineering, design, and supply chain expertise across product categories and customer segments.

"Premium Guard® has always represented trust and intelligent engineering," Bishara added. "This rebrand reinforces that commitment while underscoring the breadth of our capabilities—from filtration to thermostats and beyond—offering a unified brand experience customers can recognize and rely on."

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.