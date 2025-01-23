Premium Guard Inc. Wins Professional Excellence Champion Award from Advance Auto Parts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), www.premiumguard.com, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality automotive products, has been awarded the Professional Excellence Champion award at the first-ever Advance Auto Parts Accelerate event. The inaugural award ceremony took place on Monday, January 20th, in Orlando, Florida, marking a significant milestone in recognizing supplier excellence in the automotive aftermarket industry.

The PGI Team accepts the Professional Excellence Champion award at the first-ever Advance Auto Parts Accelerate event.

The Professional Excellence Champion award, newly established and exclusive to Advance Auto Parts (AAP) suppliers, recognizes PGI's outstanding support of AAP's professional sales team and customers. This inaugural accolade highlights PGI's exceptional performance and its pivotal role in driving substantial sales growth for AAP's professional business segment. At the heart of this achievement is PGI's unwavering commitment to putting customers first, ensuring that every initiative is designed to enhance the end-user experience and meet the evolving needs of automotive professionals.

"We are deeply honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award from Advance Auto Parts," said Ty Nilsson, Executive Vice President of Sales at PGI. "Being recognized at this inaugural event reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to supporting Advance Auto. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our entire team."

PGI's continued success in the automotive aftermarket is a testament to its commitment to customer satisfaction, best-in-class products, and innovative solutions. The company remains at the forefront of the industry by embracing a data-focused and data-driven approach, ensuring that its strategies are aligned with market needs and trends.

With extensive coverage across both light-duty and heavy-duty filters, PGI continues to reinforce its leadership as a first-to-market provider. This dedication to excellence and innovation solidifies PGI's position as a trusted partner for its customers, delivering solutions that drive growth and success in the automotive aftermarket.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America. Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry-leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.