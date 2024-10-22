Premium Guard® Pledges Diamond-Level Sponsorship for Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) www.premiumguard.com, is proud to sponsor the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), an influential community for aftermarket professionals under the age of 40 and a vital part of the Auto Care Association. YANG provides its members with networking opportunities with industry peers and helps them develop new skills and enhance their leadership capabilities. YANG's dedication to innovation and collaboration in pursuing various community development initiatives aligns well with the values of Premium Guard.

PGI is proud to be a Diamond-Level YANG supporter.

"At PGI, we recognize that the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas young professionals bring to the table are essential for driving our industry forward. We're proud to support YANG's mission of fostering professional development, networking, and mentorship opportunities for these rising stars," said Anan Bishara, Founder & CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "Together, we're building a stronger, more dynamic automotive aftermarket that's ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow."

"Premium Guard's generosity is a total game-changer for us, and we're super excited to have you on board," said Matt Fowler, chair, YANG. "Thanks to PGI, we're able to push forward with our mission to provide young professionals in the automotive industry with opportunities to network, develop new skills, and enhance their leadership capabilities."

With 1,600 members worldwide, YANG represents future leadership and is poised to shape the aftermarket landscape. Premium Guard recognizes the importance of supporting the ongoing development of the next generation and views this Diamond-level sponsorship as a worthy investment in the future of the aftermarket.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America. Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

About Young Auto Care Group (YANG)

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) community provides auto care professionals under the age of 40 the opportunity to network with industry peers, enhance knowledge and improve leadership capabilities. YANG was formed with a desire to help young professionals establish a circle of peers to grow with alongside their careers. Participants are future executive level staffers of the auto care industry that see the value in establishing connections with other young professionals that will one day be business owners and key decision makers.

To learn more about the YANG community and to join, visit autocare.org/yang. YANG membership is free and open to all auto care industry professionals under the age of 40.

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.