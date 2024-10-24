Premium Guard® to Exhibit Expanded HD Filter Program at AAPEX 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), www.premiumguard.com, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX). This year, the company will unveil an updated booth designed to better showcase the PGI brand and highlight new premium products from its innovative programs, including the expanded Premium Guard® HD line.

PGI's enhanced Heavy Duty (HD) Filtration program is tailored to provide expanded coverage for existing customers as well as companies focused on heavy-duty applications, ensuring reliable product quality and performance under the most demanding conditions. This expansion reflects PGI's commitment to first-to-market product availability and its customer-centric approach. The company will demonstrate how it continues to push the boundaries of product development with cutting-edge technology that supports its world-class aftermarket programs.

"We are excited to connect with our current and prospective customers at AWDA and AAPEX," said Ty Nilsson, VP of Sales at Premium Guard Inc. "Premium Guard's sales have experienced significant growth across all aftermarket channels, thanks to PGI's robust global supply platform, quality products, data management, operational excellence, and consistently high order-fill rates. We are ready and prepared for further growth."

"Celebrating PGI's remarkable success is a testament to our commitment to innovation and a customer-first mentality," said Anan Bishara, Founder & CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "With a near-perfect fill rate, we ensure that top-quality products are delivered to our customers promptly. We are thrilled to showcase our advancements at AWDA and AAPEX this year, reinforcing our leadership in the automotive aftermarket industry."

The Premium Guard team will be presenting from booth A1038, a familiar spot they've held in recent years. The 2024 AAPEX tradeshow will take place at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV, from November 5-7, 2024.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America. Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.