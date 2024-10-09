Premium Guard's John Etheridge Elected to Chair of Filter Manufacturers Community

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) www.premiumguard.com , is pleased to announce the election of Director of Product Management, John Etheridge, to a 2-year term as Chair of the AutoCare Association's Filter Manufacturers Community (FMC).

First established in 1971 as the Filter Manufacturers Council, the Filter Manufacturers Community represents manufacturers of automotive and industrial filtration products. A community of the AutoCare Association since 2018, the FMC continues to play a key role in supporting the growth of North American filter manufacturers' businesses alongside the filtration category as a whole.

"The Filter Manufacturers Community is entering an exciting new phase, opening its doors to all Auto Care members with an interest in filtration. By welcoming distributors, retailers, manufacturer reps, and service providers, we are creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation across the aftermarket. We have a lot of exciting initiatives underway, including efforts to enhance our technical resources and develop a new performance standard for aftermarket filters that better reflects the expertise of industry leaders." – John Etheridge

As a community of industry filtration experts, they monitor regulatory and technological developments that impact the automotive aftermarket. The community supports its members by fostering collaboration on content initiatives and providing consumers with critical technical information. With the Auto Care Association's cutting-edge digital tools, members have new opportunities to collaborate on data and exchange innovative ideas, keeping pace with an ever-evolving landscape. Premium Guard is honored to be part of the Filter Manufacturers Community and proud of John Etheridge's election as Council Chair.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America. Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

