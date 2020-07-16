Premium Service Brands' 6 Brands See 23% Growth Through First Half of 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The six brands of Premium Service Brands have proven their grit, profitability, and business acumen, posting a 23% growth in systemwide revenue over 2019 in the first half of 2020. 360° Painting, Maid Right, Handyman Pro, ProLift Garage Doors, Kitchen Wise and Renew Crew posted huge numbers in an enormously difficult economic climate. Systemwide revenue growth has also bolstered franchise sales which have risen 19% over 2019.

This growth is partly because of the extra support the franchise owners received as the coronavirus began to spread across the country. To shore up financials and adapt their business models to the new and varied demands of clients all over the country, corporate staff reached out to owners with inventive tools and re-worked processes.

"We were creative in our pivot following the shutdowns that affected many areas of the county," said VP of Brand Performance, Dave Rychley. "We ran financing, sales, and marketing webinars and held nearly constant 'office hours' so we could really coach owners 1:1 and help them not only survive but thrive."

In many parts of the country, the six brands were recognized as essential services and they continued to support homeowners throughout the shutdown. Fairly quickly, franchise owners were offering Free Virtual Estimates, introducing new safety requirements for their crew, and turning to a variety of digital tools to keep their businesses running. Throughout the fall, all brands will be offering 100% contactless services – a way for homeowners to get the work they need done at home without any risk or worry.

"Safety is always the first thing we think of," said Rychley. "All crews implemented new safety protocols like wearing masks and booties, wiping down all surfaces, and extra communication before and after the projects so that homeowners knew our crews were healthy."

Revenue throughout Q1 and Q2 affirmed the effectiveness of these changes and individual brands hit major milestones. 360° Painting reported their highest grossing month of revenue ever and Renew Crew did its best month since June 2018.

To learn more about Premium Service Brands and their opportunities for growth and business ownership, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands

Related Links

www.premiumservicebrands.com

