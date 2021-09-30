Premium Service Brands Adds Handyman Franchise House Doctors to Its Thriving Roster; Second Acquisition in Two Weeks

Premium Service Brands franchisees are being given more concepts to choose from than ever before. Tweet this

Founded in 1995, House Doctors has been helping homeowners with home repair and light remodeling projects for over 25 years, as well as providing franchisees with a simplified, home-based business model. According to Premium Service Brands CEO Paul Flick, the brand is the perfect complement to Premium Service Brands' existing portfolio of franchises and will help connect customer bases and increase referrals between brands.

And this year, Premium Service Brands franchisees are being given more concepts to choose from than ever before. House Doctors marks the second acquisition in the last two weeks for the multi-brand franchisor, who recently announced the addition of 63-unit tile and grout cleaning franchise The Grout Medic. PSB also acquired junk removal franchise Rubbish Works in late 2020.

