Premium Service Brands Caps a Standout 2025 with Franchise Growth, Brand Recognition, and Community Impact

Leading home services franchisor to build on momentum following 117 new agreements

Continued buildout of leadership team strengthens franchise support systems

PSB emphasizes brand stacking for owners with expansion of multi-brand operating platform Nesto

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Service Brands (PSB), a leading franchisor of home service brands, is reflecting on a successful and strategically important 2025 marked by continued franchise growth, national brand recognition, and a deepened focus on customer loyalty and community impact. As homeowners increasingly prioritize reliability and trusted service providers, PSB's portfolio of essential home services brands continued to outperform despite shifting economic conditions.

Franchise Growth Across the Platform

Throughout 2025, PSB sustained strong franchise development momentum across its multi-brand system, reinforcing demand for its scalable, service-based business models. PSB signed 117 new franchise agreements in 2025, 26 of which came in Q4, reaching over 400 total locations open and in development across the country.

Individual brand growth highlights include:

This growth reflects PSB's appeal to entrepreneurs seeking recession-resilient concepts backed by centralized support, proven systems, and recurring customer demand.

"2025 reaffirmed that Premium Service Brands is a platform designed for long-term success," said Paul Flick, Founder and CEO of Premium Service Brands. "Our franchisees aren't just opening businesses; they're building trusted local brands that customers return to year after year. That loyalty is becoming one of the most valuable currencies in today's economy."

Brand Recognition & Industry Momentum

As the PSB system grew during the year, some of its brands received recognition on prestigious national rankings. RooterMan was once again named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, ranking No. 298 among the top franchise opportunities in the country.

In addition to individual brand recognition, PSB continued to invest in the people and infrastructure supporting its franchise network in 2025. The company welcomed new team members across marketing, coaching, accounting, and software support, strengthening the day-to-day resources available to franchise owners.

With leadership experience spanning national consumer brands and deep franchise coaching expertise, these additions enhanced PSB's ability to support multi-brand operators, improve systemwide consistency, and help franchisees scale efficiently in their local markets.

Community Impact Through Kids-Lift and Local Giving

In addition to business growth, PSB deepened its commitment to community impact through Kids-Lift, the company's charitable initiative focused on supporting children and families at the local level. In 2025, PSB franchisees and leadership participated in food drives, school partnerships, and seasonal giving initiatives nationwide, including Flick's long-running annual Thanksgiving and Christmas meal donations in Charlottesville.

"Kids-Lift reflects who we are as a company," said Vivi Nellen, Vice President of Premium Service Brands. "Strong businesses should empower the communities they serve. Our franchisees take that responsibility seriously, and it's what makes this system special."

Positioned for a Strong 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, Premium Service Brands is doubling down on brand stacking and multi-brand ownership as a core growth strategy. Building on momentum from 2025, PSB continued expanding Nesto, its multi-brand operating platform designed to allow franchisees to efficiently run multiple service concepts under one roof. The model streamlines operations for owners while giving homeowners access to trusted services through a single, reliable provider.

As demand grows for convenience, reliability, and recurring home services, PSB sees brand stacking as a powerful solution for entrepreneurs seeking scalable growth without reinventing their operations. With Nesto, franchisees can increase market share, maximize customer lifetime value, and build resilient businesses positioned to thrive regardless of broader economic shifts.

"Everything we did in 2025 was about developing durable businesses for our franchisees and for the homeowners who rely on them," said Roxanne Conrad, Chief Operating Officer for Premium Service Brands. "We're excited to build on that foundation in the year ahead and continue offering even more services in our many communities across the country."

For more information about Premium Service Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home services brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and RooterMan. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

