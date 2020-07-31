Premium Service Brands Franchise Sales Increase as Company Embraces Virtual Training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home services franchisor, Premium Service Brands (PSB), increased their franchise sales 19% in the first half of the year. Their success came from a quick pivot to online platforms, robust online training, and a renewed focus on "recession tough" businesses that attracted new prospects.

PSB adapted for restrictions but focused on maintaining their personal processes. Through online staff presentations and virtual cocktail hours, PSB could get to know candidates and recreate their signature "Discovery Day" interactions. PSB incorporated new technology like webcams and lighting to maintain the quality of "Discovery Days".

The technology already in use within the company — a robust Learning Management System, a centralized call center, proprietary technological integrations of CRM software — were further incentives to join PSB.

The strong performance by franchise sales — 19 new signings nationwide — were supported by a 23% growth over 2019 in systemwide revenue. In June, 360° Painting reported their highest grossing month ever. Strong revenue numbers served as validation to interested candidates.

Because home services businesses were deemed essential during the government shutdown, these franchise opportunities were more appealing to candidates.

"The relationship with our brokers has evolved in a way that I was not expecting. Due to COVID-19, we are more attractive to buyers because the service-based business now shows the resiliency that we have always known," said Vice President of Franchise Development, Luke Schulte.

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading home services franchisor in North America with six home services brands: 360° Painting, Maid Right, ProLift Garage Doors, Handyman Pro, Kitchen Wise, and Renew Crew.

