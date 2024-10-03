PRENELACT® Offers Nutritional Balance When Pregnant and Breastfeeding

Pregnancy and Lactation Are Physically Demanding Activities. SYNEVIT®'s Carefully Developed Supplement Provides a Balanced Source of Essential Vitamins and Minerals.

Maintaining healthy nutrition during pregnancy and while breastfeeding can be a balancing act. Veteran nutraceutical brand SYNEVIT® has created its PRENELACT® prenatal and lactation vitamin supplement as a way to help pregnant and lactating mothers maintain their health during one of the most physically taxing and nutritionally demanding times in their lives.

The dietary supplement comes backed by SYNEVIT®'s decades-long track record as a top-shelf supplement brand. The company keeps medical personnel on staff, including two doctors and three pharmacists. This, combined with a commitment to high-quality ingredients and ongoing improvement of their industry-leading formulas has made PRENALACT® a top option for women seeking to bolster their health up to, during, and after giving birth.

The formula includes a wide-ranging selection of 19 powerful ingredients, all of which are important for pregnancy and lactation and which includes:

Vitamin B9 (as Methylfolate)

Vitamin B12 (as methylcobalamin)

Vitamins B1, B2, B3, and B6

Beta Carotene (as pro-vitamin A)

Vitamins D3, E, and C

Biotin

Pantothenic acid

Iron

Calcium

Iodine

Magnesium

Zinc

Selenium

Copper

Each of these is provided not in excess but rather in precise quantities.

"We are committed to following the industry recommended daily allowance or RDA," explains company founder George Cvetkovski. "We want to make sure the body can retain each ingredient, so we emphasize putting the right amount in each formula. Not a reckless or excessive amount, like so many other brands. Ours are 'Goldilocks' formulas — not too much. Not too little. Just right."

PRENALACT® isn't the only female reproductive health product the SYNEVIT® team has developed. It also offers FERTILIMIN®, an inositol complex that supports the healthy function of the ovaries and promotes hormonal balance and support. This can help women address health concerns as they relate to irregular cycles, acne, unwanted hair growth, and infertility.

Whether it's conceiving, pregnancy, or lactation, SYNEVIT®'s elite collection of dietary supplements offers a comprehensive and synergistic form of nutritional support throughout some of the most blessed but physically demanding days of a woman's life.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

