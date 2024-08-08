Preparations Underway for Remnants of Tropical Storm Debby in FirstEnergy's Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia Service Territories

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company personnel are prepared to respond to potential service interruptions caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, which is forecast to bring heavy rains and gusty winds to Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia beginning on Friday.

A video playlist of utility personnel discussing the impact of wind storms on equipment and restoration efforts is available on YouTube.

Company meteorologists have been tracking the storm for several days. The system is expected to bring the following conditions:

Heavy rain: Rainfall amounts of at least 1-3 inches are expected throughout nearly all of FirstEnergy's service territory in Maryland , Pennsylvania and New Jersey and the eastern part of the company's West Virginia service area. Central and eastern Pennsylvania and most of Maryland could see higher amounts, totaling 3-5 inches. Portions of West Penn Power and Penelec's central Pennsylvania service territory could see localized areas of more than five inches of rain. Flash flooding is a possibility.

Rainfall amounts of at least 1-3 inches are expected throughout nearly all of FirstEnergy's service territory in , and and the eastern part of the company's service area. Central and eastern and most of could see higher amounts, totaling 3-5 inches. Portions of West Penn Power and Penelec's central service territory could see localized areas of more than five inches of rain. Flash flooding is a possibility. Gusty winds: Wind gusts of 25-35 mph, with isolated gusts of 40 mph, are possible in Met-Ed's eastern Pennsylvania and Jersey Central Power & Light's (JCP&L) New Jersey service territories. Peak winds are expected between noon and 7:00 p.m. Wind gusts may mix with periods of heavy rain.

Wind gusts of 25-35 mph, with isolated gusts of 40 mph, are possible in Met-Ed's eastern and Jersey Central Power & Light's (JCP&L) service territories. Peak winds are expected Wind gusts may mix with periods of heavy rain. Severe storms: Isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening in JCP&L's New Jersey service territory, with any developing storm having the potential to become severe, capable of isolated damaging wind gusts of up to 55 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Wade Smith, President of FirstEnergy Utilities: "The arrival of Debby's remnants on the heels of the heavy rains and severe weather earlier this week presents challenges for our crews. Soft, saturated ground makes it easier for trees to fall without strong wind gusts. While we invest in our electric system throughout the year to keep power flowing to customers in all weather conditions, this combination carries the potential for power outages. We are closely monitoring this system and remain committed to taking every necessary step to ensure safe and prompt restoration of electric service for our customers."

FirstEnergy's electric companies are implementing storm response plans, which include:

Implementing 16-hour-shifts for storm personnel with around-the-clock coverage, including line, substation and forestry personnel.

Staffing additional internal operators, damage assessors and analysts at distribution control centers to assist with high volumes of outage calls.

The deployment of additional contractor crews, including more than 275 line workers and foresters in Pennsylvania and more than 150 in New Jersey .

and more than 150 in . In New Jersey , flood mitigation measures have been tested and enacted at substations in flood-prone areas.

, flood mitigation measures have been tested and enacted at substations in flood-prone areas. Contacting emergency management officials, state officials, regulators and local officials about the company's storm preparation efforts.

Safety is FirstEnergy's top priority. Sustained winds and heavy rain could slow restoration efforts, as crews cannot safely operate bucket trucks when wind speeds exceed 40 miles per hour. Saturated soil and flooding can also hinder access and create hazardous conditions for crews as they work to make repairs to lines and equipment damaged by fallen trees and branches.

After a major weather event, hundreds or even thousands of damage locations, including broken poles and downed power lines, are common. FirstEnergy personnel prioritize clearing hazards like downed power lines, trees and blocked roads to ensure public safety. Employees must also assess the damage to enable line crews to access outage sites and initiate safe repairs. The formal restoration process focuses on addressing widespread outages first, before tackling more isolated issues.

How to Report Power Outages and Downed Lines

Customers who experience a service interruption due to the storm are encouraged to report their outage by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487) or clicking the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp.com .

FirstEnergy customers can sign up to receive email and text message alert notifications for updates after they've reported a power outage. Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communication tools is available at firstenergycorp.com/connect .

Customers should assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and use extra caution where downed lines are tangled in trees or other debris. Report downed lines ASAP by calling 911.

For updated information on the company's current outages, the company's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center at firstenergycorp.com/outages . To learn more about navigating the recently updated map, please visit bit.ly/FEoutagemapupdates.

Customers Encouraged to Prepare in Advance of the Storm

FirstEnergy encourages customers to plan for the possibility of power outages due to the impending storm by following these tips:

Keep electronic devices such as cell phones, laptops and tablets fully charged.

Have a car charger on-hand to charge mobile devices if your power is out. If you have a smart phone, this will ensure you have access to online information sources.

Keep a flashlight, portable radio and extra batteries handy in the event of a power outage. Tune to a local station for current storm information.

If you have a water well and pump, keep an emergency supply of bottled water and/or fill your bathtub with fresh water.

Stock an emergency supply of convenience foods that do not require cooking.

Consider having a hard-wired phone available to report an outage or emergency. A plain, hard-wired phone can operate on power delivered through the phone line.

View additional generator safety information .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy and its operating companies on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp , @ToledoEdison , @IlluminatingCo , @OhioEdison , @MonPowerWV , @JCP_L , @Penn_Power , @Penelec , @Met_Ed , @PotomacEdison , @W_Penn_Power .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.