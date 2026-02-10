PrePass Enhances Its Toll Analytics Platform with AI Toll Insights to Deliver Actionable Intelligence That Improves Fleet Toll Spend

New machine-learning capability expands PrePass INFORM™ Tolling, one of the industry's most

advanced analytic platforms, to help carriers uncover device management issues, misuse, and

inefficiencies as tolling grows more complex

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrePass today announced the release of AI Toll Insights™, a machine-learning capability built into its PrePass INFORM™ Tolling analytics platform, a comprehensive toll verification and cost optimization solution that has been helping fleets manage toll spend and validate charges. AI Toll Insights delivers richer, actionable intelligence to help carriers detect device mismatches, misuse, and inefficiencies that can lead to unnecessary toll costs.

PrePass INFORM™ Tolling combines vehicle GPS data with toll transactions and agency rules to give fleets visibility into toll usage, support dispute resolution workflows, and help optimize toll operations. With the addition of AI Toll Insights, fleets gain a deeper layer of intelligence that interprets toll activity at scale and provides clear signals about issues that traditional reporting and manual reviews can miss.

"Toll costs can be one of the most persistent and unclear expenses for carriers," said Chris Murray, President of PrePass. "Device mismatches, incorrect transponder assignments, and improper toll usage are difficult to spot without dedicated analytics. AI Toll Insights helps fleets quickly uncover these issues, take action to fix them, and make better decisions that improve toll spend and operating efficiency."

Extending a Proven Analytics Foundation

PrePass INFORM™ Tolling has been delivering enhanced visibility and validation capabilities, helping fleets confirm the accuracy of toll charges and reduce the time and effort involved in dispute processes. AI Toll Insights builds on that foundation using proprietary machine-learning models designed specifically for toll data, allowing fleets to:

Correlate vehicle movement, toll transactions, device details, and agency pricing rules

Detect patterns and anomalies that indicate mismatches or misuse

Turn raw data into recommendations fleets can act on to control costs

This specialized intelligence goes beyond generic analytics by providing contextually relevant insight tailored to how toll systems actually operate, an essential advantage as toll networks and agency pricing options continue to expand in scope and complexity.

Shifting Toll Management from Reactive to Actionable

Traditionally, fleets discover toll issues during post-payment invoice review or dispute activities, often weeks after trips occur. By contrast, AI Toll Insights highlights potential problems closer to when they occur and helps fleets accelerate investigation and resolution.

Key outcomes include:

Significant time savings identifying and resolving device configuration and assignment issues

Reduced manual review and administrative workload for toll invoices and transactions

Lower overpayment tied to misconfiguration and improper lane or device use

Fewer recurring disputes and downstream administrative costs

Intelligence That Helps Fleets Make Better Decisions

As tolling continues to evolve with more agencies, varied pricing models, and broader network coverage, fleets need not just visibility but insight they can act on to control costs and optimize operations. AI Toll Insights enhances PrePass INFORM™ Tolling, which already helps carriers validate charges and understand toll activity, with intelligence designed to help fleets make faster, more confident decisions about toll spend.

About PrePass

PrePass® is a leading provider of tolling, weigh station bypass, compliance, and advanced data intelligence solutions for the transportation industry in North America. Its solutions help fleets go beyond basic compliance and reporting by validating toll charges, identifying cost and safety risks, and supporting smarter operational decisions at scale. PrePass delivers analytics and actionable insights that help more than 100,000 fleets operate more safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

Established by PrePass Safety Alliance, a non-profit public-private partnership of industry and government leaders, PrePass is uniquely embedded in the nation's transportation infrastructure. Since its inception, PrePass has enabled more than 1 billion safe bypasses, saving carriers an estimated $9 billion in operational costs while improving highway safety and efficiency.

SOURCE PrePass Safety Alliance